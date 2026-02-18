$700K Tort Claim Filed Against Henry Co. Over Inmate’s Hospitalization

Source: Facebook / facebook

NEW CASTLE, IND. — The legal battle over the fate of Henry County inmate Nicholas Gulley II has intensified as his family moves from public pleas to formal legal action.

Attorney Mark Nicholson has officially filed a Notice of Tort Claim against Henry County, Sheriff John Sproles, and several unnamed deputies, seeking $700,000 in damages for personal injuries, medical neglect, and harassment.

The filing comes as sources close to the family provide a grim update on Gulley’s condition. Currently on life support at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, sources say Gulley remains in serious condition and is “most likely not going to make it.”

The Tort Claim: Accusations of Physical Abuse

While Sheriff John Sproles has previously defended his staff’s actions as “proper care” for a resisting inmate, the tort claim filed by the Law Office of Mark Nicholson presents a different interpretation of the jail’s surveillance footage. (CLICK HERE for original post on story.)

According to the legal notice, while the Sheriff claims force was limited, the publicly available video reportedly shows:

At least two deputies on top of Gulley.

A deputy appearing to punch Gulley while he was on the ground.

A deputy appearing to use a forearm to apply pressure to Gulley’s neck.

The claim asserts that Gulley’s medical decline—which includes double pneumonia, a blood infection, an infection in the heart, and shingles—was exacerbated by the conditions and treatment within the Henry County Jail.

A Mother’s “Nightmare” Nears Tragic End

For Gulley’s mother, Amanda, the legal filing is the latest step in what she describes as a “nightmare” that began shortly after her son’s January 9 arrest. Amanda maintains that she was repeatedly told her son was “fine” by jail staff, even as other inmates sent word that he was in “really bad shape.”

Nicholas was eventually “lifelined” to Indianapolis on February 4. Despite the Sheriff’s reliance on X-rays that reportedly showed no broken ribs, the family continues to point to his sudden and catastrophic medical collapse as evidence of systemic neglect.

With the latest update from sources suggesting that Nicholas is unlikely to survive his injuries and infections, the $700,000 claim includes damages for emotional distress and pain and suffering.

What the Sheriff’s Office Says

Sheriff Sproles has remained firm in his defense, labeling the accusations of a beating “patently false” and “misinformation.” He previously blamed Gulley’s condition on pre-existing health issues and a history of cancer, stating that his staff followed all medical protocols.

However, the tort claim includes a Spoliation Notice, a formal demand for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to preserve all evidence, including:

All CCTV and body-worn camera footage from Jan 1 to Feb 6, 2026.

Medical observation logs and medication administration records.

All internal communications (texts and emails) regarding Gulley’s custody.

Current Status

The filing of a Tort Claim Notice is a required precursor to a lawsuit against a government entity in Indiana. The county now has a window to respond to the $700,000 demand.

As the legal process begins, the community remains divided. Randy Howard, a candidate for Sheriff and Police Tactics Instructor, continues to challenge the Sheriff’s narrative, accusing the department of “perception management” and calling for a deeper investigation into the inconsistencies between the use of force and Gulley’s resulting medical state.