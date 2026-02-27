Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 2/27/26: Braun, California CPS trans, NZ
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Braun down to 25%
Cell phone ban on Gov. Braun’s desk – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-senate-sends-bell-to-bell-school-cellphone-ban-to-governor?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
Today’s Popcorn Moment: California parent threatened by CPS after school secretly socially transitioned her daughter.
Today on the Marketplace: Winter is officially over
New Zealand wants American home buyers – https://www.wsj.com/real-estate/luxury-homes/new-zealand-american-home-buyers-70d344a2?mod=hp_lead_pos9