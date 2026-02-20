Bloomington Tornado Damages Airport, Homes, Bank

Source: WISH-TV

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A tornado in Bloomington on Thursday night damaged several homes, a bank, an auto dealership, and the county airport.

Images from storm chasers in the area showed tornado damage to the roofs on at least three homes on Fieldstone Boulevard, located just west of the Monroe County Airport. The Monroe County Emergency Management said damage was reported to the fence at Monroe County Airport.

Photos from Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Drew Narsutis showed damage to the Fifth Third Bank at 3415 W Third St. in the Whitehall Plaza mall. That’s just west of the I-69 interchange for Third Street.

Narsutis also said power is out to a stretch of buildings and a few powerlines are down. I-Team 8’s Tim Spears captured an image of powerlines being repaired on West Third Street.

Spears also captured images of a warehouse roof that landed on vehicles at the Kia dealership in Bloomington.

At 9:35 p.m. Thursday, PowerOutage.com reported more than 2,000 customers in Monroe County without power.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis at 7:01 p.m. issued a warning for large and extremely dangerous tornado in Bloomington, noting Emergency Management had reported the tornado at the airport.

More than 30 Indiana counties were under a tornado watch on Thursday: Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur, Dubois, Floyd, Franklin, Gibson, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Orange, Owen, Parke, Perry, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Sullivan, Switzerland, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick and Washington. Parts of Kentucky and Illinois were also in the watch area.

Here are the tornado warnings that were issued Thursday night:

Tornado warning for northern Bartholomew, western Decatur and southern Shelby counties until 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for northwestern Bartholomew County, Brown County, southeastern Johnson County, and southwestern Shelby County until 8 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for western Brown and central Monroe counties until 7:30 p.m.

Warning for large and extremely dangerous tornado in Bloomignton at 7:01 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for northeastern Greene, western Monroe, and southeastern Owen counties until 7:15 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for northeastern Morgan County until 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for south central Clay, northern Greene, and southwestern Owen counties until 6:45 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for northwestern Clay and east central Vigo counties until 6:45 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Confirmed-tornado warning near Sullivan, moving east at 35 mph. Issued 6:06 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Confirmed-tornado warning near Sullivan, moving east at 35 mph. Issued at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for northwestern Greene County and southern Sullivan counties until 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for north central Sullivan and southwestern Vigo counties until 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for northwestern Sullivan County, Indiana, until 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

Tornado warning for southwestern Sullivan County, Indiana, until 6 p.m. Feb. 19, 2026.

The Sullivan County Emergency Management director, JB Pirtle, tells News 8 that his agency received reports of downed trees and utility poles in the town of Carlisle, and the unincorporated community of Paxton. The agency also received reports of trees falling on cars and homes.

Four of the 12 tornado warnings issued Thursday evening in Indiana covered Sullivan County.