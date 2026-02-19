Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Newsom Closing Refineries To Help Democrats In The Midterms?

Are the shutdowns a way to raise gas prices, making it harder for Republicans to campaign on low gas prices?

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Refinery shutdowns in California have led to gas price hikes, sparking concerns about political manipulation.
  • Theories suggest shutdowns could be intentional to hurt Republicans' midterm campaigns on low gas prices.
  • Climate change is a divisive topic, with disagreement over its severity and the appropriate policy responses.
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives himself a Covid-19 PCR test at the Native American Health Center in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
Source: (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Newsom Closing Refineries To Help Democrats In The Midterms?

In this episode of our show, we’re exploring a topic that’s been on everyone’s mind lately: the recent refinery shutdowns and their potential impact on the upcoming midterms. Tony Katz shares his insights on this complex issue.

Tony starts by discussing the recent refinery shutdown in California, which has led to a significant increase in gas prices. “We’re talking about a refinery that’s been shut down, and gas prices have gone up 40 cents in about two weeks,” he explains. This has sparked concerns about the potential manipulation of gas prices for political gain. Tony suggests that the shutdown might be a deliberate move to increase gas prices, making it harder for Republicans to run on low gas prices in the midterms.

But what’s behind these refinery shutdowns? Tony points out that the US doesn’t build new refineries, and when one goes offline, it can lead to price hikes and supply chain disruptions. “We absolutely need more refineries,” he emphasizes. “It’s a matter of national security, just like we need nuclear power.”

Tony’s argument is that the shutdowns might be a strategic move to influence the midterms, but he’s not sure who’s behind it.

Producer Karl, aka “Conspiracy Carl,” has a different theory. He suggests that the shutdowns could be related to the midterms, but not in the way Tony thinks. “What if refinery shutdowns are all about the midterms?” he asks. “Gas prices have been going down, and we’ve been working towards energy independence.” Karl’s argument is that the shutdowns are a way to raise gas prices, making it harder for Republicans to campaign on low gas prices.

The conversation takes a turn when Tony brings up the topic of climate change. He mentions that some politicians, like John Kerry, are pushing for a complete shift away from fossil fuels. Tony’s not buying it, saying that the climate crisis is being used as a “cult” to control people’s behavior. “John Kerry is still telling people that we’re all going to die from global warming,” he says. “It’s knowingly wittingly allowing people to die and infecting them with disease and providing them with air that kills people.”

The discussion highlights the complex web of interests and motivations behind the refinery shutdowns. While Tony and Karl’s theories might seem far-fetched, they raise important questions about the potential manipulation of gas prices for political gain. As we head into the midterms, it’s essential to stay informed and critically evaluate the information we’re given.

If you’re curious about the refinery shutdowns and their potential impact on the midterms, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz’s insights, Producer Karl’s theories, and the discussion on climate change. Listen to the full episode and join the conversation.

Listen to the “Newsom Closing Refineries To Help Democrats In The Midterms?” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Are the Bears coming to Indiana?

MSM in denial of ever calling Trump a racist

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt…

Today on the Marketplace:   Yeti Dog Bowl

What’s that TV Theme Song?    Felicity

Chat room gets!

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Dennis McCorkel
Local  |  Staff

Yorktown Man Charged With Molesting 4-Year-Old Girl

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Houston Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Indy Robberies

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Liz Brown Defends SB 76 Ahead of Final Statehouse Vote

Indianapolis Zoo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO On Leave of Absence

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local News  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Bill Creating Bears Stadium Authority Moves Forward

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat in Indiana

Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Doctor Sentenced to 8 Years for $20M Healthcare Fraud

Beech Grove
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Candlelight Vigil Honors Officer Brian Elliott in Beech Grove

New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  John Herrick

ICE Detainee Found Dead at Miami Correctional Facility, Rep. Delaney Demands Transparency

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close