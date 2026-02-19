Source: (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Newsom Closing Refineries To Help Democrats In The Midterms?

In this episode of our show, we’re exploring a topic that’s been on everyone’s mind lately: the recent refinery shutdowns and their potential impact on the upcoming midterms. Tony Katz shares his insights on this complex issue.

Tony starts by discussing the recent refinery shutdown in California, which has led to a significant increase in gas prices. “We’re talking about a refinery that’s been shut down, and gas prices have gone up 40 cents in about two weeks,” he explains. This has sparked concerns about the potential manipulation of gas prices for political gain. Tony suggests that the shutdown might be a deliberate move to increase gas prices, making it harder for Republicans to run on low gas prices in the midterms.

But what’s behind these refinery shutdowns? Tony points out that the US doesn’t build new refineries, and when one goes offline, it can lead to price hikes and supply chain disruptions. “We absolutely need more refineries,” he emphasizes. “It’s a matter of national security, just like we need nuclear power.”

Tony’s argument is that the shutdowns might be a strategic move to influence the midterms, but he’s not sure who’s behind it.

Producer Karl, aka “Conspiracy Carl,” has a different theory. He suggests that the shutdowns could be related to the midterms, but not in the way Tony thinks. “What if refinery shutdowns are all about the midterms?” he asks. “Gas prices have been going down, and we’ve been working towards energy independence.” Karl’s argument is that the shutdowns are a way to raise gas prices, making it harder for Republicans to campaign on low gas prices.

The conversation takes a turn when Tony brings up the topic of climate change. He mentions that some politicians, like John Kerry, are pushing for a complete shift away from fossil fuels. Tony’s not buying it, saying that the climate crisis is being used as a “cult” to control people’s behavior. “John Kerry is still telling people that we’re all going to die from global warming,” he says. “It’s knowingly wittingly allowing people to die and infecting them with disease and providing them with air that kills people.”

The discussion highlights the complex web of interests and motivations behind the refinery shutdowns. While Tony and Karl’s theories might seem far-fetched, they raise important questions about the potential manipulation of gas prices for political gain. As we head into the midterms, it’s essential to stay informed and critically evaluate the information we’re given.

If you’re curious about the refinery shutdowns and their potential impact on the midterms, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz’s insights, Producer Karl’s theories, and the discussion on climate change. Listen to the full episode and join the conversation.

