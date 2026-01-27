Listen Live
Closings and Delays 1-27-26

Published on January 26, 2026

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Source: WIBC

  • A Children’s Habitat Closed
  • ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
  • Abilities Services Inc-Crawfordsville Closed Tuesday
  • Abilities Services Inc-Frankfort Closed Tuesday
  • Acacia Academy-Kokomo Closed
  • ACE Prep Academy Charter School Closed
  • Advent Lutheran Church-Zionsville No Classes or Activities
  • Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 Closed
  • Anderson Christian School Closed
  • Anderson Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
  • Anderson Public Library Closed on Sunday & Monday
  • Andrew J Brown AcademyE-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Apogee School for the Gifted E-Learning – Tuesday
  • Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle Closed Tuesday
  • ArtMix Closed Tuesday
  • Avon Public Library Closed
  • Avondale Meadows Academy Closed
  • Avondale Meadows Middle School Closed
  • Banjo Corporation 3rd Shift Canceled
  • Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp Closed
  • Bartholomew County Public Library Closed
  • Beech Grove City Schools Closed Tuesday – E-Learning
  • Beginnings Preschool & Child CareOpening at 10:00 AM
  • Believe Circle City HS Synchronous Learning
  • Big Blue Swim School Closed
  • Bishop Chatard High School E-Learning
  • Blackford County Schools E-Learning Tuesday
  • Bloomfield School District Synchronous eLearning Tuesday
  • Blue River Valley School Corp Virtual Learning
  • Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School Closed Tuesday
  • Brookville Road Community Church Activities Canceled
  • Brown County School Corporation Closed
  • Brownsburg Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Brownsburg Public Library Closed
  • Brownstown Central Community Schools E-Learning Synchronous Tues
  • Burge Terrace Christian School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Burris Lab School-Muncie Remote Learning Tuesday
  • Cardinal Ritter High School E-Learning Tuesday
  • Carmel Clay Schools E-Learning
  • Carmel Montessori School Closed
  • Carmel-Clay Library Closed
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Virtual Learning
  • Caston School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cathedral High School E-Learning
  • Center Grove Comm School Corp E-Learning
  • Center Grove Montessori Closed
  • Centerville-Abington Community Schools E-Learning
  • Central Nine Career Center E-Learning
  • Chapel Hill Christian School Activities Canceled
  • Charity Child Care Closed Tuesday
  • Charles A Beard School Corporation Closed
  • Children of Hope Preschool Closed
  • Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian Closed Tuesday
  • Children’s Learning Program Closed
  • Christ the King Catholic School Closed Tuesday
  • Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Closed
  • Christel House Academy E-Learning
  • Christel House DORS E-Learning
  • Circle City Prep Closed
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Synchronous Learning
  • Clinton Central School Corporation E-Learning
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation E-Learning
  • Cloverdale Community Schools E-Learning
  • Coatesville Christian Preschool Closed
  • Community Montessori School of Fishers Closed
  • Connection Pointe Christian Church Building Closed
  • Cornerstone Lutheran Preschool-Carmel Closed
  • Covenant Christian High SchoolE-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Cowan Community School Corporation Closed
  • Crawfordsville Community Schools Closed – Makeup Day, Tuesday, May 26
  • Crawfordsville Dist. Public Library Closed Monday
  • Creative Kids Child Care LLC Closed
  • Creme de la Creme of Fishers Opening at 8:30
  • Cross Street Christian School Closed
  • Crossing School-Anderson Closed
  • Crossing School-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Crossing School-Muncie E-Learning
  • Daleville Community Schools E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Damar Charter Academy E-Learning
  • Danville Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • DASI Kids Closed
  • Decatur County Community Schools No Classes or Activities
  • Delaware Community School Corporation Closed
  • Delphi Community School Corporation Closed
  • Discovery Days Preschool Closed
  • Dynamic Minds Academy Opening 1 Hr late
  • East 91st Street Christian Church Closed
  • Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Eastern Hancock Co Schools Closed
  • Eastern Howard School Corp E-Learning
  • Eastern Star Church Closed – All Campuses Closed
  • Edinburgh Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Edison School of the Arts E-Learning
  • Education Depot Both locations Closed Tuesday
  • Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Eminence Comm School Corp Closed
  • Emma Donnan Elementary & Middle School E-Learning
  • Enlace Academy Closed
  • Fayette County School Corp Closed
  • Fishers Art Center Closed Monday
  • Fishers Christian Academy E-Learning
  • Flat Rock Christian Church No Classes or Activities, – no Bible study Tuesday
  • Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp E-Learning
  • Fortune Academy No Classes or Activities – Tuesday
  • Frankfort Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Franklin Active Adult Center Closed – Tuesday
  • Franklin Community School Corp Closed
  • Franklin Township MSD Synchronous Learning
  • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Closed
  • Frontier School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Gatorade Indianapolis Closed for 1st & 2nd shift
  • Geist Montessori Academy Closed. No e-learning – No onsite programming
  • GEO Next Generation Academy Closed
  • Girls in STEM Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 Closed
  • Goodman Campbell-Carmel Closed
  • Goodwin Campbell-Greenwood Closed
  • Goodman Campbell-Avon Closed
  • Goodman Campbell Brain & Spine-Noblesville Closed
  • Grace UMC-Franklin Closed through Monday
  • Gray Road Christian School Closed Tuesday
  • Greenfield Central Comm Schools E-Learning
  • Greensburg Community Schools E-Learning
  • Greentown Public Library Closed
  • Greenwood Christian Academy Closed
  • Greenwood Christian School Closed
  • Greenwood Christian School & Child Care Closed
  • Greenwood Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Guerin Catholic High School Closed
  • GVPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
  • Hamilton County Head Start Closed – Tuesday
  • Hamilton East Public Library Closed
  • Hamilton Heights School Corp E-Learning
  • Hamilton SE Schools E-Learning
  • Hendricks County Senior Services Opening 1 Hr late – No Lunch Service
  • Heritage Christian School Closed
  • Heritage Hall Christian School Activities Canceled Tuesday – No Daycare
  • Herron High School E-Learning
  • Herron Preparatory Academy E-Learning
  • Herron-Riverside High School E-Learning
  • Holy Angels Catholic School E-Learning
  • Holy Cross Lutheran School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Holy Name Catholic School ELearning Day
  • Holy Spirit School 10th St E-Learning
  • Hondros College of Nursing Virtual Learning – Lab/Clinicals to be rescheduled.
  • Hoosier Hills Food Bank Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Horizon Christian School E-Learning
  • ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Closed
  • ICAP Head Start-Henry County Closed
  • Independence Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Indiana Christian Academy E-Learning
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy-West E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy North Closed
  • Indiana School for the Blind & VIE-Learning – Tuesday
  • Indiana School for the Deaf E-Learning
  • Indiana University-Kokomo Virtual Learning. Essential personnel only.
  • Indianapolis Art Center Closed Monday
  • Indianapolis Children’s Choir No Mon rehearsals any location
  • Indianapolis Metropolitan High School Closed Tuesday
  • Indianapolis Public Library Closed
  • Indianapolis Zoo-White River Gardens Closed Monday & Tuesday
  • Inspire Academy E-Learning
  • Interchurch Food Pantry Closed Tuesday
  • International Montessori School Inc. Closed
  • International School of Indiana Closed Tuesday
  • Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs – Tuesday
  • Ivy Tech-Greencastle Ivy Tech Greencastle will operate virtually Jan 27
  • Ivy Tech-Indpls Campus operating virtually
  • J. Everett Light Career Center 24E-Learning
  • Jay School Corp Closed
  • Jennings County Schools Virtual Learning Tues
  • John Boner Neighborhood Centers Closed Monday
  • Johnson Memorial Hosp-Cardiac Rehab Closed Tuesday
  • JRPLA-Phalen Remote Learning
  • Kidscape Learning Center Closed
  • Kingdom Kids Childcare Closed
  • KIPP Indy Public Schools Asynchronous Learning Tues
  • Kokomo School Corporation E-Learning
  • Lafayette School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co E-Learning
  • Lakeview Church Closed – Including LCP
  • Lawrence Co Independent Schools Synchronous E-Learning Tues
  • Lawrence Township MSD E-Learning – Preschool Canceled
  • Lebanon Community School Corp. E-Learning
  • Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Closed
  • Lewis Cass Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Liberty Grove Schools No Classes or Activities Tuesday
  • Liberty Kids Preschool & Kindergarten Opening at 8:00 AM
  • Liberty Perry Comm Schools E-Learning
  • Light of Life Lutheran Church Closed
  • Lighthouse Christian Academy Closed Tuesday
  • Lindner Learning Center, Inc. AM Remote Sessions. Opening at 1:00. – Check emails
  • Linwood Christian Church-Indpls Closed
  • Little Learners Early Childhood Center Opening 10:00am
  • Living Water Fellowship Church Closed. Rehearsal Canceled
  • Logansport Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Loving Hearts Learning Place Closed Tuesday
  • Lumen Christi Catholic School Closed – Tuesday
  • Lutheran High School Closed
  • Maconaquah School Corp. Virtual Learning – No Preschool
  • Marion Community Schools E-Learning
  • Marion County Head Start Closed – Tuesday
  • Martinsville Schools MSD Virtual Learning Tuesday
  • Matchbook Learning No Classes or Activities
  • Mays Community Academy Closed
  • Meals On Wheels Inc Serving Indpls Area Closed
  • Midwest Academy of Carmel Closed
  • Midwest Bartenders School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mill Creek Community School Corp .E-Learning
  • Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
  • Mitchell Community Public Library Closed
  • Monroe Central School Corp. E-Learning
  • Monroe Co Community Schools E-Learning Tuesday
  • Monroe-Gregg School District E-Learning Tuesday
  • Mooresville Christian Academy Closed
  • Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning
  • MSD of Decatur Township E-Learning
  • MSD of Wabash County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • MSD of Warren County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mt Bethel Christian Academy Closed Tuesday
  • Mt Carmel Church Activities Canceled – Academy Closed
  • Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No Sun Services – No activities Jan 26-31
  • Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock) Virtual Learning
  • MTI School of Knowledge E-Learning
  • Muncie Community Schools Closed
  • New Beginnings Fellowship Church Activities Canceled/Building Closed
  • New Castle Comm. School Corp. Virtual Learning
  • Next Step School of Dance No Classes or Activities
  • Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools E-Learning
  • Noblesville Schools E-Learning
  • North Central Parke Schools Synchronous Learning
  • North Miami Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • North Putnam Community Schools Closed
  • North West Hendricks School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North White School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Northminister Presbyterian Church No Preschool
  • Northwest Radiology Network PC Closed Monday
  • Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co Closed
  • Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
  • Options Schools-Noblesville E-Learning
  • Options Schools-Westfield E-Learning
  • Options Schools ABA FishersE-Learning
  • Orchard School Activities Canceled
  • Our Lady of Greenwood School Closed
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School E-Learning Tuesday
  • Paramount Brookside E-Learning
  • Paramount Cottage Home E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Paramount Englewood E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Park Place Church of God-Anderson Closed – Daycare
  • Park Tudor School Closed
  • Paul Mitchell The School Indianapolis No Classes or Activities
  • Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Closed
  • Pendleton Community Public Library Closed
  • Perry Township MSD E-Learning
  • Peru Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ 93Remote Learning
  • Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103Remote Learning
  • Pike Township MSD Virtual Learning
  • Pioneer Regional School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • PLA48-Louis B Russel lRemote Learning
  • Plainfield Public Library Closed
  • Polly Panda Preschool Closed
  • Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed Tuesday
  • Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Opening 2 1/2 Hrs late
  • Purdue Polytechnic High School Synchronous Learning – Synchronous E-Learning
  • Purpose of Life Academy Closed
  • Putnam Co Head Start Closed
  • Putnam County Public Library Closed Monday
  • Randolph Central School Corp. E-Learning
  • Randolph Southern School Corp Virtual Learning
  • Ready Set Grow Closed Tuesday
  • Regina’s Imagination Works Closed
  • Richland-Bean Blossom Comm. School Corp. Synchronous Learning
  • Richmond Community Schools E-Learning
  • Rise Learning Center E-Learning
  • Rising Star Childcare Academy Closed
  • Ritter Avenue Free Methodist Church Activities Canceled – Food Pantry Closed
  • Rooted School Indianapolis E-Learning
  • Rossville Cons. School District Virtual Learning
  • Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Activities Canceled
  • Rush County Schools E-Learning
  • Saint Anthony Catholic School E-Learning Tuesday
  • Scecina Memorial High School E-Learning
  • School for Community Learning Closed
  • Second Presbyterian Church Activities Canceled
  • SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Seven Oaks Classical School Closed
  • Seymour Community Schools E-Learning Tuesday
  • Shakamak Schools MSD Synchronous Learning
  • Shares Inc Closed – Shares Inc. All locations
  • Shelby Eastern Schools E-Learning
  • Shelby Senior Services, Inc. Closed
  • Shelbyville Central Schools E-Learning
  • Shepherd Community Center Virtual Learning
  • Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County Closed – No Together Today
  • Sheridan Community Schools E-Learning
  • Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging Nol 3 shifts Mon – 1st Shift Start Tues 5a OT Available
  • Small Small World Daycare Closed
  • South Madison Community School Corp. E-Learning
  • South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • South Putnam Comm. Schools Synchronous E-Learning
  • South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning
  • Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Southeastern Church of Christ Food Pantry Closed Tuesday
  • Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. Closed
  • Spectrum Brands Noblesville Plant Closed Monday
  • Speedway Moose 500 Lodge Activities Canceled – Closed thru Monday
  • Speedway Public Schools E-Learning
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools E-Learning
  • Springville Community Academy Closed – Little Hornets Preschool Closed
  • St Barnabas Catholic School Closed Tuesday
  • St Christopher School E-Learning
  • St Joan of Arc Indpls. E-Learning
  • St Jude Catholic School E-Learning Tuesday
  • St Lawrence School E-Learning
  • St Louis de Montfort School E-Learning
  • St Luke’s United Methodist Church Activities Canceled
  • St Malachy School E-Learning
  • St Maria Goretti Parish Catholic School Closed
  • St Mark’s UMC Carmel No Activities – Comm Conversations Zoom only
  • St Marys School-Greensburg E-Learning
  • St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels E-Learning Tuesday
  • St Monica Catholic School E-Learning Tues – Open house postponed
  • St Peter’s Lutheran School E-Learning
  • St Philip Neri Catholic School E-Learning
  • St Pius X Catholic School E-Learning
  • St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Brown Co Closed
  • St Vincent DePaul Distribution Center Closed
  • St Vincent DePaul Food Pantry Closed
  • St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie E-Learning
  • Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo E-Learning
  • Sunrise Early Learners No Classes or Activities
  • Sycamore School Closed
  • Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Closed
  • Tabernacle Presbyterian Church Church Canceled, No Rec Programs
  • Teddy Bear Day Care-Brownsburg Opening at 9:00 AM
  • Teddy Bear Day Care-E 65th St Closed
  • The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
  • The Blended Church No Classes or Activities
  • The Excel Center – Anderson Closed
  • The Excel Center – Shelbyville Closed Tuesday
  • The Excel Center Indy-SE Closed
  • The Excel Center Muncie Closed
  • The Excel Center-Grant Co Closed
  • The Excel Center-Kokomo No Classes or Activities – Tuesday
  • The Excel Center-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Excel Center-Meadows Closed
  • The Excel Center-Michigan St Closed
  • The Excel Center-Noblesville Closed
  • The Excel Center-Richmond Closed
  • The Excel Center-Shadeland Closed
  • The Excel Center-University Heights Closed
  • The Excel Center-West No Classes or Activities
  • The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning, No Preschool Tuesday
  • Oaks Academy Closed
  • The Path School E-Learning
  • The Social of Greenwood Closed Tuesday
  • Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School No Classes or Activities
  • Thrive Preschool Closed
  • Tindley Accelerated Schools Closed Tuesday
  • Tippecanoe School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Tipton Community School Corp. E-Learning
  • Tipton County Public Library Online Services Only
  • Traders Point Christian Schools Closed
  • Train Up a Child Daycare Closed
  • Tri Central Community Schools E-Learning
  • Trinity Christian School E-Learning
  • Trinity Free Clinic-Carmel Closed Tuesday
  • Trinity Lutheran School Closed – Children’s Care Closed
  • Triton Central Schools E-Learning
  • Turning Point Schools E-Learning
  • U.S. District Court-Southern District of IN Closed Tuesday
  • University United Methodist Church Activities Canceled
  • Venture Christian Preschool Closed
  • Very Early Childhood Education Center Activities Canceled
  • Vet Tech Institute of Indiana Closed Tuesday
  • Victory College Prep Closed
  • Vincennes Aviation Technology Center No Classes or Activities
  • Vision Academy @ Riverside Closed
  • Warren Township MSD E-Learning
  • Washington Township MSD E-Learning
  • Wayne Township Schools Closed
  • Wes-Del Community Schools Virtual Learning
  • West Lafayette Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Western Boone Co Community School CorpE-Learning
  • Western School Corp Synchronous Learning
  • Western Wayne Schools Virtual Learning – Tuesday
  • Westfield Washington Schools E-Learning – ELC Closed
  • Yorktown Community Schools E-Learning Tuesday
  • Zion Lutheran SchoolNo School Tuesday
  • Zionsville Community Schools E-Learning

