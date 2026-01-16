Is Joe Hogsett Not Running?

We’re diving into the latest news from Indianapolis, where the mayor’s office is heating up. Tony Katz, a well-known voice in the city’s politics, joins us to break down the latest developments.

Tony starts by addressing the recent announcement that Joe Hogsett, the current mayor, is not running for re-election.

But here’s the thing: we’re not entirely convinced that’s the case. “I don’t know what he’s gonna do,” Tony says, “and then there was this mention in the story on Fox 59 that Hogsett’s not running. Did I miss some announcement where Joe Hogsett said, ‘I understand my political career is over. I’m an absolutely terrible person who did terrible things. I was an absolutely horrific mayor, and I have set the city back by decades’?” Tony’s skepticism is palpable as he questions the official narrative.

Tony also touches on the recent departure of Chris Bailey, the former chief of police, who took on the role of chief of staff for the mayor. “Why would Chris Bailey, who was the chief of police, why would he give it up to become the chief of staff of a guy whose days are numbered, who isn’t running?” Tony asks, highlighting the puzzling nature of the situation.

As we explore the intricacies of local politics, Tony shares his insights on the upcoming election and the potential candidates vying for the mayor’s seat. We also discuss the fifth district, where Victoria Spartz is running for re-election, and the recent entry of Democrat JD Ford into the race. “That race has the potential to be a national profile,” Tony notes, “just a question whether or not JD Ford can actually, I don’t know, run any kind of campaign.”

Throughout our conversation, Tony’s passion for local politics shines through, and his expertise provides a unique perspective on the latest developments. If you’re interested in staying up to date on the happenings in Indianapolis, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony’s take on the mayor’s office, the upcoming election, and the city’s politics. Listen to the full episode to get the inside scoop and stay informed about what’s happening in your community.

Listen to the “Is Joe Hogsett Not Running?” discussion in full here: