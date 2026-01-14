Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Happening in Hamilton County: New Hotel Tax And Spartz Has Competition

Carmel, Indiana, a city known for its charm and growth, is at the center of a heated debate. In this episode of our podcast, we explore the city’s plans for a new hotel and conference center district, and the proposed innkeeper’s tax that’s got everyone talking.

Tony Katz shares his thoughts on the matter. “I think Carmel needs a convention center of some size,” he says. “You’re not gonna get disagreement out of me on that.” However, he takes issue with the proposed tax, which would allow Carmel and Newhaven to impose a flat rate of up to five dollars a night on hotel stays. “If there is a need for a convention center, which I don’t disagree with, you would think a developer would just want to develop that,” Tony argues.

The city’s plans for the hotel and conference center district have been met with excitement and skepticism. Tony points out that the city’s previous development projects, such as the luxury hotel in Carmel, have been plagued by cost overruns. “The city got angry with me for noticing they had overruns,” he recalls. “Fantastic, then, oh it’s beautiful. I never said it wasn’t beautiful.”

Tony also discusses the potential impact of the innkeeper’s tax on the city’s residents and visitors. “If you told me that the resident was going to pay it, I think my response would be much louder,” he says. “What do I get to have one event a year there? You know this is others paying it, but it’s an effect on the hotels and the people who work there.”

In addition to the city’s development plans, Tony touches on the upcoming election in the fifth Congressional district, where Victoria Spartz is running for reelection against JD Ford. “This is a bigger name, somebody who has a little bit of a base and a story,” Tony notes. “That’s a different approach from the Democrats.” He also speculates about the potential for a contested primary, which could have significant implications for the city of Carmel.

