Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/15/26: Iran, Braun SOS, ICE in MN

Carrier Strike force to the Middle East, Braun SOS, Another ICE Shooting in MN, Only Murders in the Building

Published on January 15, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 

Entire USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group out of the South China Sea and steaming full speed toward the Middle East

We know what Braun is against. What is he for?

Another ICE Shooting in MN

Thursday Music Moment: Elvis Costello & The Attractions – (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding

What’s that TV Theme Song?  Only Murders in the Building

Tony gets!

