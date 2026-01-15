Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/15/26: Bears to IN? Frey, Ash Tray, Osili
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Bringing the Bears to Indiana
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Minneapolis mayor accuses ICE of a violent “invasion”
Today on the Marketplace: Vintage Schmidt’s Ash Tray advertising 3 color
Vop Osili running for Mayor of Indianapolis
More from WIBC 93.1 FM