Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/15/26: Bears to IN? Frey, Ash Tray, Osili

Bringing the Bears to Indiana, Mayor Frey on ICE, Schmidt's Ash Tray, Vop Osili running for Mayor

Published on January 15, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Bringing the Bears to Indiana

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Minneapolis mayor accuses ICE of a violent “invasion”

Today on the Marketplace:    Vintage Schmidt’s Ash Tray advertising 3 color

Vop Osili running for Mayor of Indianapolis

