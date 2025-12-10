“Dadgummit, Let’s Freaking Go!” How Philip Rivers Was Brought Back to Indy

Perry Knotts

INDIANAPOLIS–Philip Rivers has rejoined the Indianapolis Colts this week and he said Wednesday it’s all been a “whirlwind.”

At his first press conference since coming back to Indianapolis (he led the Colts to the postseason in the 2020-21 season), Rivers discussed how his family felt about him coming out of retirement at the age of 44. Rivers was signed to the Colts practice squad this week.

“My 6-year-old asked me like four months ago, I said ‘Sorry man, the best you’re going to get is me coaching.’ They were pulling up highlights from old games and watching them,” said Rivers.

Rivers says all of his boys are fired up about him playing again.

“Then my older girls are real excited, but also confused. Now they’re older and married. They remember being 16 years old going to my games,” said Rivers.

He acknowledged that there is risk involved, but the only way to know how far he can go and how long he can play is to just go for it.

“This is a game I love to play. It’s a game I thought I was done playing and the ship had sailed. Something about this excited me,” said Rivers.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen has an extensive history with Rivers dating back to when they were both with the Chargers (San Diego and then Los Angeles).

“I called him Sunday night and asked him, ‘what do you think?’ He said, heck yeah. I’m interested. But then he (Rivers) told me I need to get up there and start moving around. He came in here and threw. He didn’t forget how to throw a football. We did that Monday and then Tuesday he was in the hotel thinking it over. He called us. Chris (Ballard, the General Manager) and I were in the office. We said, ‘what do you think?’ and he said ‘dadgummit let’s freaking go!”, said Steichen.

Steichen reiterated that Rivers is one of the most passionate players he’s ever been around.

“I know he’s fired up to be back in this building. He’s been with a lot of these guys before. I’m looking forward to that,” said Steichen.

Colts quarterback Riley Leonard is dealing with an injury. Steichen didn’t commit to a starter on Wednesday for the Colts’ next game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.