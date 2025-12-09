Casino Workers Secure Union

Source: (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

SHELBYVILLE, IN — A seven-week strike at Horseshoe Indianapolis has ended in victory for workers, with dealers and dual rates voting to join Teamsters Local 135.

The 200 casino employees were forced onto the picket line after the multibillion-dollar owner, Caesar’s Entertainment, refused to hold a scheduled Teamsters election on October 17. The strike concluded with workers securing the union representation they demanded.

“Being part of this strike reminded me just how much power we have as workers,” said Dakota Massman, a table games dealer and new member of Local 135. “Horseshoe has billions of dollars behind it. They did everything in their power to stop us from getting the strong representation we wanted and deserved. But it wasn’t enough, and I’m so proud to have taken part in this fight.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Union Says ‘Militancy’ Overcame Obstacles

Dustin Roach, President of Local 135, criticized the casino’s tactics throughout the process. “Horseshoe Indianapolis pulled out every union-busting tactic in an attempt to undermine this group. But in the end, the militancy of these workers proved too powerful,” Roach stated. “We can’t wait to bring that same fighting spirit to bargaining for their first contract.”

The Teamsters’ national leadership emphasized their commitment to the workers throughout the dispute. “Our union made it clear to Horseshoe from the start that there was only one way this strike was ending, and that’s with Teamsters representation,” said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. “It has been inspiring to see these workers make it happen.”

With the representation secured, Teamsters Local 135—which represents over 12,000 members across Indiana—will now move to negotiate a first contract for the newly unionized Horseshoe Indianapolis staff.