Evanescene, Chicago and Styx Set to Perform in Noblesville

Source: Ruoff Music Center / Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock bands Evanescence, Chicago and Styx have announced upcoming stops at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville as part of the 2026 Coors Light Concert Series.

Grammy award-winning rock band Evanescence, joined by special guests Spiritbox and Nova Twins, will perform on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Presales for this show, including the Citi presale and separate band presales, will begin this coming Tuesday at noon.

The second concert features legendary multi-platinum rockers Chicago and Styx, who are teaming up for their first-ever co-headlining “Windy Cities Tour – All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour.” They will take the stage on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Presales for this show kick off earlier, starting this coming Tuesday at 10 a.m. Exclusive VIP packages are offered directly by Chicago and Styx, and Citi creditmembers will also have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday.

All remaining presales for both concerts will take place throughout the week before tickets go on sale to the general public starting this coming Friday at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.