Young Introduces Bill to End Mandatory Abortion Training

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) have introduced new legislation aimed at protecting medical students and residents from being coerced into abortion training that conflicts with their moral or religious beliefs.

The bill, titled the Conscience Protections for Medical Residents Act, seeks to reinforce federal protections, ensuring that aspiring medical professionals do not have to jeopardize their careers by adhering to their convictions.

The core of the proposed legislation revolves around changing the current system for abortion training.

Currently, under rules set by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), residents can technically “opt out” of abortion training. However, according to the senators, this system often creates a coercive environment. Residents frequently fear that choosing to opt out could negatively impact their evaluations, recommendations, or future career opportunities—forcing them to participate in procedures that violate their beliefs.

The Conscience Protections for Medical Residents Act would replace this vulnerable “opt-out” mechanism with an “opt-in” system. This shift would ensure that:

Choice is Voluntary: Residents must actively choose to participate in abortion training.

Protection Against Discrimination: Medical professionals would be shielded from discrimination or retaliation if they decline the training.

Both sponsoring senators emphasized the importance of conscience rights for individuals pursuing careers in medicine, many of whom hold pro-life views.

“Medical students who believe in the sanctity of life should not be pressured to participate in trainings that contradict their values,” said Senator Young. “Our bill will protect the conscience rights of young medical professionals and ensure they can choose life as they advance their careers.”

Senator Lankford echoed the sentiment, stating, “Medical residents should never be pressured to violate their beliefs in order to finish their training or advance in their careers. Many went into medicine to protect life, not take it. No one should have to choose between their conscience and their future in medicine. Our bill makes that clear and ensures medical students and residents can follow their convictions as they care for their patients.”

The legislation is supported by a significant number of Republican cosponsors, including Senators Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and others.

Furthermore, the bill has garnered endorsements from a broad coalition of organizations, including the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs Action, SBA List, Alliance Defending Freedom, and National Right to Life, among many others. These groups are advocating for the bill’s passage to safeguard the religious and moral liberties of future doctors.