Houchin Launches Kids Online Safety Caucus

Source: Sinenkiy / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin this week announced the formation of the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Caucus, a new initiative dedicated to protecting children as they navigate the rapidly evolving digital world.

Co-led by Houchin and Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss, the caucus is designed to serve as a central hub for lawmakers, parents, educators, and industry experts to collaborate on practical solutions for digital safety.

The caucus launch comes as increasing concerns among families and policymakers regarding the harms posed by social media, online exploitation, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence on young users.

Rep. Houchin, a mother of three, emphasized the necessity of a coordinated legislative approach to keep pace with technological change.

“As a mother of three, I have seen how dangerous the online world has become for kids. Today, children are facing risks that parents could not have imagined even a decade ago,” said Rep. Houchin. “It’s hard for both parents and policymakers to keep up.”

Houchin stated the caucus aims to empower parents and hold technology companies responsible for platforms that put children at risk.

“Congress must hold Big Tech accountable when their platforms put children at risk. Our goal for the caucus is simple: empower parents and protect kids,” she affirmed.

The Kids Online Safety Caucus will focus its efforts on several key areas, including:

*Transparency and Accountability: Ensuring technology companies are transparent about their practices.

*Parental Resources: Equipping parents with clear, accessible resources to manage their children’s online activity.

*Policy Development: Promoting bipartisan, constitutionally sound policy solutions.

*Emerging Risks: Monitoring new online dangers, specifically those driven by AI platforms.

*Research: Supporting ongoing research into youth mental health and digital safety.

The launch of the caucus builds on Rep. Houchin’s sustained efforts in the area of online child protection. She has been a strong supporter of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and recently introduced the AWARE Act, which is the first House bill specifically designed to address the risks posed to minors by AI chatbot companions.

Houchin praised her co-leader, saying, “Rep. Auchincloss has been a tremendous leader and partner on these important issues, and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together.”