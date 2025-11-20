Listen Live
One Killed in Hamilton County Crash, US 31 Closed

Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. near 256th Street.

Published on November 20, 2025

Police Lights
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind — One person was killed early Thursday when a semi struck an SUV on US 31 north of Westfield.

Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. near 256th Street. Investigators said the SUV hit a deer and stopped on the road before the semi collided with it, shutting down part of US 31 and backing up traffic.

The impact scattered debris across the highway, forcing officials to close all southbound lanes and divert traffic to Indiana 28. One northbound lane was also shut down.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the closure will remain in place for several hours while crews handle reconstruction and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation.

