ICE Detains Driver in Guardsman’s Fatal Crash

Published on November 18, 2025

Indiana Guardsman
Source: Indiana National Guard / Submitted Photo

LEBANON, Ind — Federal immigration authorities have placed a hold on one of the people involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 65 that killed an Indiana National Guardsman and injured three others, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The person, identified as Goderdzi Gujabidze, 56, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was behind the wheel of a car hauler truck when it collided with a military Humvee and a white Subaru on Friday. Police said Gujabidze was later detained after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) notified them of the hold.

Inside the Humvee were Izaya Phillips, 21, of Ingalls, Ind., along with three fellow Guardsmen: Nicholas Reinhart, 27, of Washington, Ind.; Luke Richardson, 23, of Carmel, Ind.; and Terry Frye, 23, of Lafayette, Ind. Frye was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Veronica Webster, 51, of Independence, Ky., was in the Subaru and treated at the scene. Gujabidze also received treatment before being taken to the Sheriff’s Office, where a translator assisted with his interview.

Investigators say the cause of the crash is still unknown. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Indiana National Guard and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as the investigation continues.

