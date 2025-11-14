Why An Update into a Whitestown Shooting Case Has Been Delayed

BrianAJackson/Getty Images

WHITESTOWN, Ind.–An update in the shooting death of a cleaning lady in Whitestown from earlier this month has been put on hold.

On Friday, Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said he is dealing with an unexpected family emergency, so that update will now be delayed until Monday assuming Eastwood has returned to the office as expected. Other than that, they say they cannot give additional comments at this time.

The shooting happened on November 5 on Maize Lane in Whitestown. Police found a woman dead on the porch. It appeared a shot had been fired from inside the home with a bullet hole spotted in the front door.

The woman killed was later identified as 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez. Police believe Maria and her husband were working together as a cleaning crew when they went to the wrong house by mistake and the homeowner shot her in the head.

Radio communications from November 5 reveal that the homeowner had called police to tell them that other people were trying to break into his home that day.

On Nov. 10, dozens of supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil on the steps of Eastwood’s office, demanding justice for Maria. She has four children.

The prosecutor could charge the shooter, decline to charge the shooter, or refer the matter to a grand jury for a final decision.