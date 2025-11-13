Listen Live
House Passes Funding Bill to End Government Shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding bill on Wednesday that was intended to reopen the federal government after a shutdown that began on October 1st. 

Published on November 12, 2025

Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

House Passes Funding Bill to End Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding bill on Wednesday that was intended to reopen the federal government after a shutdown that began on October 1st. 

The shutdown was a result of a political deadlock between the two major parties.

The impasse was finally broken after a surprise compromise was reached in the Senate on Sunday, which required eight Democratic senators to vote against their party’s leadership. 

In the House, the final tally was 222 to 209 in favor of the bill. The vote was strictly along party lines for Indiana’s delegation, with all seven Republicans supporting the measure and both two Democrats opposing it. 

