Indiana Lawmakers Push Adoption Awareness

Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana House Republicans are shining a spotlight on adoption and new legislation aimed at strengthening child welfare protections as part of National Adoption Month in November.

The annual observance is a time to celebrate families formed through adoption and raise awareness for the more than 1,600 children who found permanent homes in Indiana last year, according to the Department of Child Services. However, on any given day, approximately 150 children are still waiting for a permanent family.

State lawmakers emphasized a new measure passed during the recent legislative session, House Enrolled Act 1605, which aims to better protect the state’s most vulnerable children.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

State Representative Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis), the author of the bill and an adoptive parent herself, explained that the law strengthens child welfare protections by:

Speeding up court processes.

Expanding caregiver rights.

Ensuring state agencies share critical information to keep Hoosier children safe.

“By improving communication between agencies and tightening timelines, we can help ensure that children aren’t left waiting for the protection and support they need,” McGuire said. “Every child deserves a safe and stable home.”

State Representative Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) echoed this sentiment, stating the new law reflects Indiana’s commitment to child safety, timely decision-making in family courts, and recognizing the vital role of foster and kinship caregivers.

“As an adoptive parent, I remain committed to supporting laws that help children secure safe, loving and permanent homes,” Carbaugh commented. “The difference you can make in a child’s life is truly life-changing, and I encourage anyone thinking about adoption to explore the state’s resources to learn more.”

Hoosiers interested in learning more about the adoption process, accessing parenting resources, or viewing biographies of children in need of permanent homes are encouraged to visit Indiana-Adoption-Program.org.