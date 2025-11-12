Veteran Zach Stinson Shares Story Of His Survival After Losing Legs

Source: HOSSEIN FATEMI / Getty

A very fine Veterans Day to all of those who have served! Sgt. Zach Stinson of Semper Fi & America’s Fund joins us to talk about his incredible journey and the support “The Fund” that brings to vets & their families.

Tony Kinnett:

It’s a privilege this Veterans Day to be joined by the one and always Marine Zach Stinson. Good to have you.

Zach Stinson:

Thank you for having me. I appreciate it.

Tony Kinnett:

You’ve got an incredible story. Obviously, a lot of incredible stories have come out of the sandbox but coming home and dealing with life after a major rehabilitation process after the IED and then serving other service members is a really, really incredible story. Tell us a little bit about it if you could.

Zach Stinson:

You know, it’s just been a wild ride. And I tell everybody the easiest way through, I mean out, is just to continue through. So, we’ve just been pushing through constantly, kind of whenever things don’t even make sense, honestly, but I think I gained a lot of that from the Marine Corps adapt and overcome and just figuring how to keep pushing and getting better I’ve been very fortunate to have a good support system. And yeah, since injury, they’ve been with me. I mean, my family, my wife and me are going to be celebrating sixteen years at the end of this month. Congratulations, thank you, thank you. So, she’s been there since day one. I got two wonderful girls, and you know, it’s just trying to get through each day and then go into the next.

