Veteran Zach Stinson Shares Story Of His Survival After Losing Legs

Sgt. Zach Stinson of Semper Fi & America's Fund joins the Tony Kinnett Cast to talk about his incredible journey and the support "The Fund" that brings to vets & their families.

Published on November 12, 2025

A very fine Veterans Day to all of those who have served! Sgt. Zach Stinson of Semper Fi & America’s Fund joins us to talk about his incredible journey and the support “The Fund” that brings to vets & their families.

Tony Kinnett:   

It’s a privilege this Veterans Day to be joined by the one and always Marine Zach Stinson. Good to have you.

Zach Stinson:

Thank you for having me. I appreciate it.

Tony Kinnett:  

You’ve got an incredible story. Obviously, a lot of incredible stories have come out of the sandbox but coming home and dealing with life after a major rehabilitation process after the IED and then serving other service members is a really, really incredible story. Tell us a little bit about it if you could.

Zach Stinson:

You know, it’s just been a wild ride. And I tell everybody the easiest way through, I mean out, is just to continue through. So, we’ve just been pushing through constantly, kind of whenever things don’t even make sense, honestly, but I think I gained a lot of that from the Marine Corps adapt and overcome and just figuring how to keep pushing and getting better I’ve been very fortunate to have a good support system. And yeah, since injury, they’ve been with me. I mean, my family, my wife and me are going to be celebrating sixteen years at the end of this month. Congratulations, thank you, thank you. So, she’s been there since day one. I got two wonderful girls, and you know, it’s just trying to get through each day and then go into the next.

Check them out and DONATE over at thefund.org

Listen to the discussion with Sgt. Zach Stinson of Semper Fi & America’s Fund in full here:    

