Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals & Deals Around Indianapolis
Veterans Day is a time to honor the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country, protecting the freedoms we hold dear.
It’s a day to reflect on their sacrifices and show our gratitude in meaningful ways.
Across Indianapolis, businesses and organizations are stepping up to give back to our veterans and active-duty military members through special meals, discounts, and deals.
These gestures, while small in comparison to their service, are a heartfelt way to say “thank you” to those who have dedicated their lives to serving our nation.
Whether it’s a free meal, a cup of coffee, or a special event, these offerings are a reminder of the community’s appreciation for our heroes.
Take a look below at Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals & Deals Around Indianapolis.
Another Broken Egg Cafe free meal deal
- Free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee at participating locations only with a valid military ID. Dine-in only.
Applebee’s Veterans Day free entree deal
- Complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu and a $5 “Bounce Back Card” for a future visit with proof of military ID. Dine-in only.
Aspen Creek Grill Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free meal vouchers worth $15 each to any current or former military member from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. The vouchers can be redeemed for dine-in visits through Dec. 24. Military members must show proof of service through military ID cards, Veterans Affairs cards or discharge papers.
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free Pork Sandwich Meal with a regular side for dine-in only on Nov. 11.
Bar Louie Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free craft burger on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Beef O’Brady’s Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free Build-Your-Own-Angus Burger & Fries on Nov. 11 at participating locations to active military and veterans with a valid military ID.
Benihana Veterans Day free entree deal
- Complimentary entrée, valued up to $59, on Veterans Day.
BIBIBOP Asian Grill Veterans Day free pizza deal
- Free bowl to veterans and active-duty military personnel with valid military ID on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Biscuit Belly Veterans Day free pizza deal
- Complimentary meal on Nov. 11 at any participating location.
Blaze Pizza Veterans Day free pizza deal
- Free one-topping pizza at Blaze Pizza on Nov. 11.
- Blaze Pizza will donate $1 from every pizza sold that day to Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to military families.
Bob Evans Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary Bob Evans breakfast with a valid military ID at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Bruegger’s Bagels Veterans Day free coffee deal
- Free hot or iced coffee (any size) on Nov. 11.
Bubba’s 33 Veterans Day free lunch meal deal
- Bubba’s 33 locations will serve veterans and active military lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Buca di Beppo Veterans Day free entree meal deal
Free lunch entrée on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day free entree meal deal
- Free 10-piece Boneless Wings and Fries on Nov. 11. Valid military ID required.
California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary beverage and one entree with valid military ID on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.
Capriotti’s Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free small sub with any purchase. Dine-in only.
Casey’s Veterans Day free coffee / drink deal
- Complimentary coffee or fountain drink at any Casey’s location on Nov. 11.
Chicken Salad Chick Veterans Day free meal deal
- Chick Salad Chick is offering a free Chick Meal and regular-size drink with valid military ID. Dine-in only.
Chili’s Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free meal at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.
Cici’s Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty military with ID on Nov. 11 at all locations. Dine-in only.
City Barbeque Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary meal, including a sandwich, one side and a drink at City Barbeque.
Colton’s Steak House & Grill Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free entrée for dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 with valid proof of military service at participating locations.
Cracker Barrel Veterans Day free breakfast meal deal
- Complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special on Nov. 11 to all veterans and active-duty military with valid military ID. Dine-in only.
Dave & Buster’s Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free entrée up to $20 value and a $10 Power Card for gameplay at any location nationwide. Dine-in only.
Denny’s Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Veterans Day free entree deal
- Free Pulled Pork Sandwich with a valid military ID at all locations nationwide. This offer is available for dine-in or carryout.
Dick’s Last Resort Veterans Day free meal deal
- Dick’s Last Resorts is offering a free entree up to $25.99 in value with valid military ID to veterans and active military. Dine-in only.
Dog Haus Veterans Day free entree deal
- Dog Haus is offering a free Haus Dog at select participating locations to veterans and active military with valid military ID. Dine-in only. Limited to one free Haus Dog per person.
Eddie Merlot’s Veterans Day free burger meal deal
- Free Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger & Fries. The offer is available for dine-in only, and requires a valid ID.
Einstein Bros. Bagels Veterans Day free coffee deal
- Free hot or iced coffee (any size) on Nov. 11. Guests can order the complimentary coffee in-bakery, through the mobile app, or online using code FREECOFFEE. No purchase is required.
Fazoli’s Veterans Day free entree deal
- Fazoli’s is providing a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce for dine-in only with valid military ID on Nov. 11. Use code VET25 when ordering.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary lunch or dinner when dining with a guest on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.
Freddy’s Veterans Day free meal deal
- On Nov. 11 get a card for a free combo meal. The cards can be redeemed for any combo meal through Dec. 31. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer.
Golden Corral Veterans Day free buffet meal deal
- Free buffet and beverage from 4 p.m. to close on Nov. 11 for the 25th anniversary of Military Appreciation Night. Dine-in only. Valid military ID required.
Hacienda Mexican Restaurants Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free Large Wet Burrito on Nov. 11. Valid for dine-in or carryout. Proof of military service required.
Huddle House Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free MVP Breakfast Platter with valid military ID on Nov. 11. The offer is available all day for dine-in only.
IHOP Veterans Day free meal deal
- IHOP is thanking active military and veterans with a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo with valid military ID on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.
IKEA Veterans Day free entree
- The IKEA Swedish Restaurant in Fishers will serve veterans and active service members a free entrée through Nov. 11, 2025. Proof of eligibility is required.
Insomnia Cookies’ Veterans Day cookie offer
- Those with a military ID can get a free deluxe cookie with a $5 purchase at Insomnia Cookies on Veterans Day.
Jaggers Veterans Day cookie offer
- One free meal on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Valid for any regular-sized combo meal. Not valid for large combo meals.
Joella’s Hot Chicken Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary meal to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11. The meal will include two Jumbo Tenders, a Southern side, one dipping sauce and a drink. To receive the offer, active-duty and retired service members must present valid military identification or be in uniform.
Kona Grill Veterans Day free entree deal
- Complimentary entrée, valued up to $49, on Veterans Day.
Little Caesars Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary Little Caesars Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 with valid military ID at participating stores.
Logan’s Roadhouse Veterans Day free lunch menu meal deal
- Free lunch to veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. The offer is for dine-in service only.
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Veterans Day free breakfast meal deal
- Complimentary meal and receive a $10 “Thank You” bonus card from 11 a.m. to close on Nov. 11 at participating locations.
McDonald’s Veterans Day free breakfast meal deal
- Free breakfast meals to veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and drive-thru only and is not valid through the McDonald’s app.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Veterans Day freebies deal
- First 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free with valid military ID on Nov. 11.
Mission BBQ Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free sandwich and a slice of cake at all nationwide locations with valid proof of military service on Nov. 11.
Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free meal from a Veterans Day menu on Nov. 11.
Pilot / Flying J Veterans Day free breakfast / lunch meal deal
- Free breakfast sandwich and coffee or lunch item and fountain drink. Identification must be verified with ID.
Pizza Inn Veterans Day free buffet meal deal
- Free or discounted buffets at select locations with valid military ID. Dine-in only.
Outback Steakhouse Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free Aussie 3-Course Meal, featuring select entrées Nov. 11 with valid military ID for Veterans Day. Dine-in only.
Qdoba Veterans Day free entree meal deal
- Free chips and dip on Nov. 11. Valid military ID required. Dine-in only.
RA Sushi Veterans Day free entree deal
- Complimentary entrée, valued up to $49, on Veterans Day.
Red Robin Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger and a bottomless side for dine-in only with valid military ID on Nov. 11.
Ruby Tuesday Veterans Day free Garden Bar entree deal
- Free Garden Bar Entree or a free Garden Bar Add-On to any veteran and active-duty military member with ID.
Savvy Sliders Veterans Day free coffee deal
- One free Original or Fried Chicken Slider with proof of military service on Nov. 11 at participating locations. No purchase necessary. In-store only. Not valid on drive-thru or online orders.
Scooter’s Coffee Veterans Day free coffee deal
- On Nov. 11, anyone with a valid Military ID can get a free medium drink.
Shake Shack Veterans Day free burger
- Free Big Shack – a limited-time burger featuring two 100% Angus beef patties, layers of melty American cheese, crisp green-leaf lettuce, tomatoes, hand-sliced onions and thick-cut dill pickles – with military ID, while supplies last.
Smoothie King Veterans Day free smoothie deal
- Free 20-ounce smoothie from noon to 3 p.m. at Smoothie King.
Starbucks Veterans Day free coffee deal
- Free tall (12-ounce) brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating U.S. stores.
STK Steakhouse Veterans Day free entree deal
- Complimentary entrée, valued up to $69, on Veterans Day.
Sullivan’s Steakhouse Veterans Day free burger deal
- Free Sullivan’s Signature Angus Burger with Fries at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. The offer is available for dine-in only, and requires a valid ID.
TGI Fridays Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary meal at participating U.S. locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Valid military ID required. Dine-in only.
Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day free meal deal
- Pick up a voucher between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 11 for a free lunch. Vouchers can be redeemed through May 31, 2026.
Torchy’s Tacos Veterans Day free meal deal
- Complimentary taco and fountain drink on Nov. 11 at participating locations. In-store orders only.
Twin Peaks Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free lunch from a select menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Dine-in only.
Wendy’s Veterans Day free breakfast meal deal
- Free Breakfast Combo during breakfast hours on Nov. 11 to active military and veterans with proof of service at participating locations. Dine-in only.
White Castle Veterans Day free meal deal combo
- Free combo meal or breakfast combo meal at White Castle on Nov. 11.
Wienerschnitzel Veterans Day free appetizer deal
- Free Original Chili Dog, Small Fries and Small Soda on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Limit one per guest per day.
World of Beer Veterans Day free meal deal
- Free two-piece Smash Burger Sliders and side of fries on Nov. 11 with valid proof of military service. Limit one per customer. Dine-in only at participating locations.
Yard House Veterans Day free appetizer deal
- Complimentary appetizer with valid military ID. Dine-in only. Limit one per person.