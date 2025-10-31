Listen Live
Operation Rudolph Presented By Veterans Support Network

H&N Operation Rudolph 2025
  • Date/time: Nov 11, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: LIVE on The Hammer & Nigel Show

Don’t miss Operation Rudolf presented by Veterans Support Network!

Hammer & Nigel, in partnership with the Veterans Support Network, will be hosting a flash fundraising drive on Veterans Day, November 11, to educate Hoosiers on the need to help our veterans and ask for donations for Operation Rudolf.

Tune in to the Hammer & Nigel Show from 3pm-7pm this Veteran’s Day and help us reach our fundraising goal to support at least 50 homeless Veterans on the streets of Indianapolis by providing them backpacks with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, coats, and blankets.

DONATE TODAY ▶️ http://bit.ly/3Cg1sKx

For more information on Operation Rudolph visit the Veterans Support Network website at www.veteranssupportnetwork.org.

ABOUT VETERANS SUPPORT NETWORK

Vetrans Support Network’s mission is to reduce veteran homelessness and veteran suicide. They are currently located in Hamilton County and cover all of Indiana, with an additional office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Today they have been able to help 228 Veterans in need. With the funding that they recieve, they have helped with mortgage assistance, rental assistance, home repairs, auto repairs, food assistance and utility assistance.

Veterans Support Network would like to thank the Heart Of CCC out of Cleveland, Ohio, and the Cicero American Legion  Riders for their tremendous support over the last year.

