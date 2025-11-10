Listen Live
News

Trump Administration Considers 50-Year Mortgage Proposal

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Man at real estate agent's office puts his hand on toy house and signs mortgage agreement
Source: Lacheev / Getty

Trump Administration Considers 50-Year Mortgage Proposal

The Trump administration is exploring the introduction of 50-year mortgages, a move Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte described as a “game changer” for housing affordability.

The proposal aims to lower monthly payments for homebuyers, potentially making homeownership more accessible amid soaring housing costs.

While a 50-year mortgage could reduce monthly payments compared to the standard 30-year term, critics argue it would lead to higher overall interest costs and slower equity building.

Some, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have expressed concerns that such long-term loans could leave homeowners in debt for life.

Supporters, however, see the proposal as a bold step to address the housing affordability crisis.

The administration has yet to provide details on how the plan would be implemented or whether it would require legislative approval.

As housing costs remain a pressing issue, the debate over the 50-year mortgage highlights the challenges of balancing affordability with long-term financial stability.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Mechanical Skills Inc Groundbreaking
Local

Beech Grove Breaks Ground on Plumbing Apprenticeship School

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close