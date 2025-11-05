Listen Live
Police: 2 Found Dead Inside New Castle Home

The New Castle Police Department and Henry County Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found inside a home Wednesday morning.

Published on November 5, 2025

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two people were found dead at a home in New Castle Wednesday morning.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to the home in the 2500 block of South 23rd Street at around 10 a.m. They say they found two people dead inside.

Detectives said that the two deaths are likely related. Police also believe the incident was isolated to the people inside the home.

The ages of the victims have not yet been confirmed by police or the Henry County Coroner’s Office.

