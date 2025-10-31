Listen Live
Movies

Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies!

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Halloween Movies

Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies!

It’s officially spooky season — the time of year when the air gets a little chillier, the nights grow a little longer, and cozy movie marathons become a must. Whether you’re into jump scares, classic monsters, or lighthearted Halloween fun, there’s something special about curling up with a blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and a lineup of eerie favorites.

To help you plan the perfect fright-filled night in, we’ve rounded up the top 10 must-watch Halloween movies — a mix of timeless classics, modern thrillers, and family-friendly favorites that capture the spirit of the season. So grab your snacks, dim the lights, and get ready for a hauntingly good movie night!

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

2. Scream (1996)

3. The Addams Family (1991) & Addams Family Values (1993)

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

5. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6. Friday the 13th (1980)

7. Beetlejuice (1988)

8. Ghostbusters (1984)

9. Carrie (1976)

10. Practical Magic (1998)

Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies! was originally published on b1057.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indiana University entrance on Spring Day
Local

Second IU Fraternity Placed on Cease and Desist for Hazing Incidents

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close