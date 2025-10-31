Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies!
Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies!
It’s officially spooky season — the time of year when the air gets a little chillier, the nights grow a little longer, and cozy movie marathons become a must. Whether you’re into jump scares, classic monsters, or lighthearted Halloween fun, there’s something special about curling up with a blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and a lineup of eerie favorites.
To help you plan the perfect fright-filled night in, we’ve rounded up the top 10 must-watch Halloween movies — a mix of timeless classics, modern thrillers, and family-friendly favorites that capture the spirit of the season. So grab your snacks, dim the lights, and get ready for a hauntingly good movie night!
1. Hocus Pocus (1993)
2. Scream (1996)
3. The Addams Family (1991) & Addams Family Values (1993)
4. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
5. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6. Friday the 13th (1980)
7. Beetlejuice (1988)
8. Ghostbusters (1984)
9. Carrie (1976)
10. Practical Magic (1998)
Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies! was originally published on b1057.com