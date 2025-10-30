Listen Live
Jim Irsay’s Iconic Memorabilia Collection To Be Auctioned

The Irsay family emphasized the thoughtful decision behind the auction, highlighting Jim Irsay's passion for collecting not for possession but for the stories and cultural significance each piece represented.

Published on October 30, 2025

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

The Irsay family has announced plans to auction off the majority of the late Jim Irsay’s renowned memorabilia collection according to ESPN.

The treasure trove of cultural and historical artifacts once valued at over $1 billion.

The auction, set to be managed by Christie’s starting in March, will include iconic items such as musical instruments owned by The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince, as well as Muhammad Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle” championship belt and a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence.

In a statement, the Irsay family emphasized the thoughtful decision behind the auction, highlighting Jim Irsay’s passion for collecting not for possession but for the stories and cultural significance each piece represented.

A portion of the auction’s proceeds will be donated to charity, continuing Irsay’s legacy of giving back.

The collection, which has been showcased in traveling exhibitions and concerts, reflects a deep appreciation for music, sports, American history, and cultural movements.

While most of the collection will be sold, the family plans to retain select items to honor Jim Irsay’s legacy.

Jim Irsay, who owned the Indianapolis Colts since 1997, passed away in May at the age of 65.

His daughters now oversee the team, which is off to a strong start in the 2025 NFL season.

Below are on a fraction of the items that have been displayed at the Jim Irsay’s memorabilia collection.

No item below has been confirmed to be one that is being auctioned.

Muhammad Ali’s Boxing Shoes

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

Jim Morrison’s Personal Journal

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

Kurt Cobain’s Guitar

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

The Rolling Pages From Jack Kerouac’s Typewriter

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

A Hand-Written Letter From Thomas Jefferson

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

A $5,000 Bill

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

Jerry Garcia’s “Bud Man” Amp

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

A Lottery Ticket Signed By John Hancock In 1765

The Jim Irsay All-Star Band perfroms at the Shrine in LA
Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

John Lennon’s Upright Piano

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

James Brown’s Boots

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Jerry Garcia’s ‘Tiger’ Custom Guitar

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Paul McCartney’s Handwritten Lyrics To ‘Hey Jude’

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

James Brown’s Cape

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

John Lennon’s Sunglasses

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

The Beatles Drum Kit

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Source: Steve Jennings / Getty
