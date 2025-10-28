SAS Hero Mark “Billy” Billingham Brings Grit to Special Forces

Imagine someone whose résumé reads like a Hollywood action script — except every word of it is real. Mark “Billy” Billingham, one of the most highly decorated members of Britain’s elite Special Air Service (SAS), joined the Hammer and Nigel show to talk about his extraordinary career and his return to television as a Directing Staff agent on season four of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Billingham is a certified Special Forces and Counter-Terrorist Sniper Instructor, joined the SAS in 1991 and rose to the rank of Warrant Officer Class 1 — the highest rank attainable. Over the years, he led countless high-stakes operations and hostage rescues across Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and Africa.

After his time in uniform, Billingham turned his expertise toward protecting some of the biggest names in Hollywood — including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, and Tom Cruise.

But these days, we know him best from “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on FOX, where he puts celebrities through some of the harshest military-style training imaginable. Season four takes the challenge to the deserts of Morocco, with 18 new recruits facing both the elements and Billy’s uncompromising standards.

During his conversation with Hammer and Nigel, Billingham shared insights from his military past, his experiences training celebrities under extreme conditions, and what viewers can expect this season. “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” airs Thursdays on FOX.