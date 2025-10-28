Listen Live
Entertainment

SAS Hero Mark “Billy” Billingham Brings Grit to Special Forces

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Imagine someone whose résumé reads like a Hollywood action script — except every word of it is real. Mark “Billy” Billingham, one of the most highly decorated members of Britain’s elite Special Air Service (SAS), joined the Hammer and Nigel show to talk about his extraordinary career and his return to television as a Directing Staff agent on season four of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Billingham is a certified Special Forces and Counter-Terrorist Sniper Instructor, joined the SAS in 1991 and rose to the rank of Warrant Officer Class 1 — the highest rank attainable. Over the years, he led countless high-stakes operations and hostage rescues across Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and Africa.

After his time in uniform, Billingham turned his expertise toward protecting some of the biggest names in Hollywood — including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, and Tom Cruise.

But these days, we know him best from “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on FOX, where he puts celebrities through some of the harshest military-style training imaginable. Season four takes the challenge to the deserts of Morocco, with 18 new recruits facing both the elements and Billy’s uncompromising standards.

During his conversation with Hammer and Nigel, Billingham shared insights from his military past, his experiences training celebrities under extreme conditions, and what viewers can expect this season. “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” airs Thursdays on FOX.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Sean Tucker and Friends
Local

Hoosiers Hunker Down for Hurricane Melissa

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close