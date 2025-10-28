Listen Live
Local

Cross-Country Predator Arrested in Grant County

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Emergency vehicle lighting atop a police car with a cityscape in the background of Indianapolis.
Source: Emergency vehicle lighting atop a police car with a cityscape in the background of Indianapolis.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.— A California man is currently in custody in Grant County after traveling over 2,000 miles to commit a crime against a minor he had met online.

Kevin Dominguez, 26, of Sacramento, California, was arrested this week and is facing multiple serious felony charges stemming from the investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The case began on Friday, October 24th, when the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an unknown man inside a local residence where children were present.

An immediate investigation revealed that the man, identified as Dominguez, had been grooming a 12-year-old girl for several months through online communications. Police say Dominguez traveled from California to the Fort Wayne area, reportedly staying in a local hotel, with the intent to meet the child in person.

In a critical development that led to the suspect’s peaceful apprehension, detectives determined the child’s parents discovered the illicit communication. The child’s father then communicated directly with Dominguez, which, according to the Sheriff’s Office, “helped deputies take him into custody without incident.”

Dominguez was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on a range of charges, reflecting the severity of the allegations.

The charges filed are:

Child Molesting (Level 3 Felony) – 3 counts

Child Exploitation (Level 5 Felony) – 2 counts

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

The Level 3 felony charges are among the most serious under Indiana law. Sheriff Del Garcia noted that if Dominguez is convicted of each Level 3 felony he faces, he could be sentenced to a total of up to 48 years in prison.

Sheriff Garcia used the arrest as a cautionary tale for the community, highlighting the urgent need for parental awareness in the digital age.

“This arrest highlights the dangers that exist online and how quickly communication with strangers can turn into a serious threat,” Sheriff Garcia said in a news release. “We encourage parents and guardians to stay actively involved in their children’s online activity and to report any suspicious interactions immediately.”

The case remains open and is actively being investigated by officials from both Grant and Delaware County.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Police Lights
Local

Woman Killed, Suspect Critical From Police Chase Crash in Indy

Ohio State v Indiana
Local

IU Fraternity Under Investigation for Reported Hazing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close