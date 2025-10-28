Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time. Democrats cry over federal workers not getting paid, yet they reject bills that will pay them.

Tony Kinnett:

Right over to the great Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin joining us again here to talk a little bit about the 543rd time Democrats are passing on the opportunity to pass the bill just to pay government shutdown workers. In the meantime, I got to tell you, I’m a little surprised at this one. You’re not surprised. You never seem to be surprised. Tell us the situation on the ground there in DC sir.

Senator Ron Johnson:

Oh, Tony, hope you’re doing well, but you’re embellishing. So it’s only been a dozen times that they’ve down the House CR But yeah, last Thursday, I want the floor to ask them to just vote cloture on a bill that would pay the people that we’re forcing to work, and Chris Van Hollen came the floor and did a unanimous consent question on what he called the “True” Shutdown Fairness Act. Mine was called the Shutdown Fairness Act. And really the only difference is he would just do it temporarily. He would include furloughed workers, which I said, really, you know, from my standpoint, they’re going to get paid anyway because we have the 2019 Government Fair Treatment Act.

Listen to the “Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here: Jasmine Crockett’s Secret Stoc… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart