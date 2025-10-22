Listen Live
Tucker Carlson Headlines Turning Point USA Event in Bloomington

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson headlined a Turning Point USA event at Indiana University Tuesday night, stepping in for the group’s late founder Charlie Kirk.

Published on October 22, 2025

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke at Indiana University on Tuesday night, drawing thousands of attendees and a small group of protesters at a Turning Point USA event. Carlson appeared in place of the group’s founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last month during a similar college event in Utah.

Outside the IU Auditorium, reactions were mixed. Supporters like Ava Allen, who traveled from northwest Indiana, said she was “super excited for Tucker Carlson” and had followed his career for years. Others criticized the university for hosting the conservative commentator. “I’m surprised, but also kind of not surprised, that IU would invite somebody who is opposed to the existence of a large percentage of people that are on their campus,” said Bloomington resident Erin Halsey.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun opened the event, encouraging students to continue Kirk’s work. When Carlson took the stage, he described the night as a symbolic passing of the torch. “I love the idea of people being able to ask any question they want,” he said, noting that he was grateful to engage more directly with the audience.

Carlson fielded questions from students on topics including immigration and free speech, with moments of tension when exchanges grew heated. Many attendees viewed the night as both a discussion and a tribute to Kirk. “Charlie was such a great coalitionist,” said attendee Courtney Gady. “He brought so many people together, so it’s great to see these people come alongside him to help continue the mission.”

Turning Point USA plans to continue its campus tour, with its next stop scheduled at Louisiana State University, where podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey will headline.

WIBC News Anchor Ryan Hedrick attended the event in Bloomington. He joins Kendall and Casey to describe what he experienced:

