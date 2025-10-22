Tucker Carlson Headlines TPUSA Event at IU

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — More than a month after Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was killed on a debate stage, conservative voices gathered Tuesday night at Indiana University.

The event, headlined by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and featuring Indiana Governor Mike Braun, drew more than 3,000 people who filled the IU Auditorium. It focused on continuing Kirk’s work promoting faith, family, and freedom on college campuses.

“What Charlie represented was not being embarrassed about what I ran on and what got me into the game in the first place — faith, family, and community,” Braun said. “I’ve learned more from talking to folks that disagree with you and then bring them over to your side. He invited that. That was unusual. Most people didn’t want to go into the lion’s den.”

Carlson addressed topics from Indiana redistricting to foreign policy and government transparency.

“I think apportioning rational districts by race is really the core issue,” Carlson said. “Apportioning anything by race is totally immoral because it’s collectivist in a way that violates the American sense of justice.”

On foreign policy, he said, “American interests come first — that’s not a crazy idea. No pointless wars. That wasn’t just a thing [Trump] said at one campaign stop. It was a pillar of his campaigns and of MAGA itself.”

Carlson also revisited Jeffrey Epstein’s death. “I want to know who murdered him in federal lockup in Manhattan. He didn’t kill himself. And I’m not guessing. I’m not playing a meme game. He actually didn’t kill himself.”

Reflecting on Kirk’s death, Carlson said, “I was obviously close to him. I was so emotional about his death and so sad for Erica and the children that it took about a day to realize the political implications of this — which are real.”

Outside, a small group protested Turning Point USA’s presence. One student said, “I live in a very predominantly Hispanic neighborhood. I know people who have been deported. It’s just like, I don’t really think I can stand with that.”

Another attendee said she would “personally never talk to someone who supports Trump or who supports things that I don’t support… especially politically, because that has such a big thing to do with our lives.”

Inside, students said the event symbolized unity and dialogue. “It’s the exchange of ideas that I hope should be taking place in a free republic,” one said. Another reflected, “Seeing this continue to push through such a tragic event… it only motivated the audience more. That he was assassinated… it was shocking to see somebody not that much older than me sharing some things I feel passionate about be killed for what he’s saying.”