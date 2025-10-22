New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

A new study has crowned one airline as the “most hated.” Click Intelligence has a new survey that compared airlines customer satisfaction worldwide and none other than American Airlines.

In a recent study measuring how much people really love flying, American Airlines took home the gold — for being the most hated airline in the world. Yes, world. That includes budget airlines where the seats don’t recline and the snacks are imaginary.

American scored a 56 on the “Dissatisfaction Index,” which is basically like getting an F+ in customer service. The airline also clocked in with a sad 2.9 out of 10 for passenger experience — which, let’s be honest, feels generous if you’ve ever spent six hours delayed on the tarmac with no explanation and a lukewarm ginger ale.

Between the operational screw-ups (11 major incidents) and a mountain of online complaints, it’s clear that American’s in-flight experience might be less “friendly skies” and more “good luck out there.”

Still, there’s always hope. Maybe American will take this title as motivation to turn things around. Or maybe they’ll just charge you $25 to bring that hope on board as a carry-on.

Frontier took second most hated followed by United Airlines. However, it’s not all “American” airlines, British Airways led the top spot for most lost luggage complaints.

Fly safe — or at least, fly with snacks.