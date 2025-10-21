Source: sutiporn / Getty Hammer and Nigel’s “Is This Anything?”: Farts, Frights, and Florida Man The Hammer and Nigel Show on 93.1 WIBC delivered another unforgettable segment of “Is This Anything?”—a fan-favorite where the duo hilariously dissects bizarre and outrageous stories from around the globe. This week’s lineup featured a mix of awkward reality TV moments, Halloween hijinks gone wrong, and, of course, a classic Florida Man tale.

A Reality Show Gas Leak The segment kicked off with a viral clip from the UK’s version of The Traitors, where an actress accidentally let one rip during a tense team-building scene. The moment, complete with her polite British confession, “I just farted,” had Hammer and Nigel in stitches. “Farts are always funny,” Nigel quipped, adding that the English accent somehow made it feel more “elegant.” The hosts compared it to infamous live TV gaffes, like Eric Swalwell’s alleged on-air mishap, proving once again that flatulence knows no boundaries.

Halloween Horror in Virginia Next, the duo turned to a chilling story out of Virginia, where three people in Halloween masks terrorized a home, banging on doors and threatening the residents. The incident, captured on a Ring doorbell camera, initially seemed like a prank but quickly escalated into something more sinister. “They’re lucky they didn’t get shot,” Hammer remarked, referencing the homeowner’s Second Amendment rights. The hosts noted the eerie, horror-movie vibe of the footage and warned listeners about the dangers of taking pranks too far.