Noble Art Opens in Speedway: Uniting Art and Inclusion

Source: Noble Inc. / Noble Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — Noble Inc., a leading non-profit serving Central Indiana adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is set to open its newest facility, Noble Art, in the heart of Speedway.

The new center aims to connect the people Noble serves with the vibrant local arts community, fostering inclusion through creativity and entrepreneurship.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, October 30, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the new location: 5011 W. 16th St. The facility, which features a view of Turn 1 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was created through the renovation of the former Speedway United Methodist Church’s preschool building.

Art as a “Vector for Inclusion”

Noble Art serves as both the name of the new building and the title for its specialized art therapy services. The facility features a dedicated art studio, a gallery, and a retail space for individuals to sell their artwork. Noble is partnering with the University of Indianapolis’ art therapy graduate program to offer both therapeutic and entrepreneurial art services.

Wade Wingler, President and CEO of Noble Inc., emphasized the organization’s mission to break down barriers: “So often, people with disabilities experience isolation from the community due to barriers in accessibility and lingering stigmas. However, our goal is to tap into social vectors for inclusion that we all share.”

“A fulfilling career is one of those vectors, and we focus a lot of our effort on empowering people with disabilities to join our local workforce,” Wingler added. “Art is another vector that has the power to unite people from all backgrounds and of all abilities, so that’s the goal of Noble Art.”

The new location will replace Noble’s previous westside facility, located on Tibbs Avenue. In addition to the art spaces, Noble Art offers two large program spaces for day services, a teaching kitchen, therapy rooms and office space.

Noble’s Senior Director of Communications & Marketing, Rita Davis, highlighted the thoughtful design of the new center. “It’s really going to be just an amazing creative space that was thoughtfully designed to really highlight the senses, highlight all the many incredible contributions to art and other facets of life that people with disabilities are doing every day.”

Looking ahead, corporate partner Corteva Agriscience is slated to begin a project in 2026 to convert the side yard into a sensory garden, providing a soothing, multi-sensory space for enjoyment.

Noble’s Mission: Expanding Opportunities

Founded in 1953 by a small group of parents who wanted their children—then barred from public schools—to receive an education, Noble has grown into a leading advocate for individuals with IDD, such as Down syndrome and autism.

Davis explained that while Noble has several physical locations, the majority of their services are community-based. “95% of the people that we serve… are served in the community. They’re served in their home, in the workplace, in school, everywhere where you and I are. We like to make sure that people with disabilities are included in every facet of community life.”

The organization, which serves over 4,400 children and adults annually, offers services across the lifespan, including:

First Steps early intervention therapies for babies and toddlers

Transition services and employment programs for adults

Community Living residential supports and various therapies

Individuals, families, or doctors seeking resources and support are encouraged to contact Noble at mynoblelife.org or by calling 317-375-2700