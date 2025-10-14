IMPD Arrests Person in CVS Pharmacy Shooting

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives have arrested 46-year-old Terry Rowe Jr. in connection with a triple shooting last week that stemmed from a dispute over a prescription.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, just after 6:30 p.m., when IMPD East District officers were dispatched to a CVS Pharmacy in the 4400 block of East 10th Street. The initial call reported a man threatening employees. 911 calls reported shots fired and injuries.

When officers arrived, they located two adult females with gunshot wounds, both reported to be in stable condition. An adult male at the scene initially admitted to firing shots and surrendered a gun, but was later released after further investigation.

Aggravated Assault detectives took over the scene and determined that the disturbance began when Rowe Jr. became verbally aggressive with staff over a prescription issue.

Witnesses at the scene provided key information, and detectives quickly learned that Rowe had also sustained gunshot wounds. Less than an hour after the incident, Rowe walked into an area hospital seeking treatment.

Following a week of intense investigation, which included executing search warrants, collecting evidence, and interviewing additional witnesses, detectives ultimately identified Terry Rowe Jr. as the primary suspect.

On October 13, Rowe was taken into custody with assistance from the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU).

Terry Rowe Jr. faces several preliminary charges, which have been forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) for a final charging decision:

Aggravated Battery

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Battery with a deadly weapon

Attempted battery with a deadly weapon

Intimidation (two counts)

Remove or possess a firearm with removed serial number

Dealing in methamphetamine

IMPD reminds the public that an arrest and a charge are merely an accusation, and Rowe should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.