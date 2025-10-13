Listen Live
Cignetti Believes His Team Will Get Michigan State’s Best Shot

Published on October 13, 2025

Curt Cignetti on 10-13-25
Indiana Hoosiers Football

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said Monday his team’s total focus is now on the 3-3 Michigan State Spartans this upcoming Saturday after they knocked off Oregon in Eugene.

The win catapulted 6-0 Indiana to #3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. At his weekly press conference, Cignetti called Michigan State a good football team.

“They had two hard-fought losses on the road against USC and Nebraska. They played really hard and had a chance to win both games and then returned home, and I’m sure they’re not real pleased with their performance. But they got a lot of good players, great coaches, really respect Coach (Jonathan) Smith. Did a great job at Oregon State. They got good design in all three phases of the game. They got guys that stand out, and I’m expecting their best shot. So, this game gives you nothing. You gotta earn everything, and it’s all about our mindset and our preparation,” said Cignetti.

The Hoosier defense had six sacks and eight tackles for loss in the win over Oregon. Cignetti says he loves the growth of his team in all three phases of the game.

“But we also understand we’re in a production-oriented business, and what we did yesterday doesn’t mean squat, because next week’s news will be largely determined by what we do today, tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then obviously Saturday from 3:30 to 6:00, from play one to 150,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti said handling success has its own set of challenges, but he believes his team will be prepared as he addresses them throughout the week.

“Normally I don’t talk to the team after practice Tuesday or Wednesday. I’ll talk to them Thursday and then Friday in team meeting and then obviously before the game. But, you know, sometimes I’ll jump in there and talk to them Tuesday or Wednesday after practice if I think I need to,” said Cignetti.

