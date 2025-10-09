Listen Live
NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Published on October 9, 2025

Turning Point USA has announced an alternative halftime show for Super Bowl LX, following the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the main performer.

Dubbed “The All American Halftime Show,” this event aims to provide a different option for viewers who may not resonate with the NFL’s choice.

The announcement was made on Turning Point USA’s social media, with details about the performers and event specifics to be revealed in the coming months.

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most popular global artists, has sparked mixed reactions among NFL fans.

While his music and performances have a massive following, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with his selection for the Super Bowl stage.

Turning Point USA’s alternative show appears to cater to those seeking a more traditional or patriotic entertainment option.

The All American Halftime Show is set to take place on February 8, 2026, coinciding with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

