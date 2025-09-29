Listen Live
Entertainment

Bad Bunny Set To Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Published on September 29, 2025

The NFL just announced that Puerto Rican rapper and reggaeton star Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Every year the NFL sees some backlash after announcing their halftime show artist; however, the announcement of the “Latin trap king,” Bad Bunny is really splitting football fans.

Just last year, Bad Bunny made headlines by saying he wouldn’t tour in the United States because of ICE—yes, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “There are things happening in the U.S. with immigration and ICE that I can’t support,” he said in a 2024 interview. “Until those systems change, I’d rather focus elsewhere.”

That’s a pretty bold statement for someone now cashing in on America’s biggest sporting stage.

Hammer and Nigel discuss the halftime show pick and find out how many Bad Bunny songs they’ve actually heard of:

