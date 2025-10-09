Listen Live
Missing Putnam County Woman Found Alive

Published on October 8, 2025

Britney Gard missing, but now found
WISH-TV

BAINBRIDGE, Ind.–Britney Gard, 46, of Bainbridge went missing Tuesday September 30. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that she was found alive in a “wooded area 2.5 miles from her residence.”

They also said she was being cleared by medical staff and no additional details would be released at this time.

A post on the “Find Britney Gard” Facebook page said “thank you to everyone” who helped bring Britney home.

A fire was reported at her home. Firefighters put the fire out, but found no one inside. Gard’s vehicle and purse were found at the scene

.

