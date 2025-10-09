Missing Putnam County Woman Found Alive
BAINBRIDGE, Ind.–Britney Gard, 46, of Bainbridge went missing Tuesday September 30. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that she was found alive in a “wooded area 2.5 miles from her residence.”
They also said she was being cleared by medical staff and no additional details would be released at this time.
A post on the “Find Britney Gard” Facebook page said “thank you to everyone” who helped bring Britney home.
A fire was reported at her home. Firefighters put the fire out, but found no one inside. Gard’s vehicle and purse were found at the scene
.
