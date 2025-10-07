Listen Live
Construction Worker Killed in Kokomo Crash Involving School Bus

Indiana State Police is investigating a crash in Howard County where a pickup truck collided with a school bus, killing a construction worker and injuring the bus driver.

Published on October 7, 2025

KOKOMO, Ind. — A construction worker was killed after being struck by a school bus in Howard County on Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on State Road 22 near County Road 400 East. ISP said a woman was driving the school bus on the county road, approaching SR 22. The construction worker, identified as Aaron M. Esparza, 31, of Logansport, was directing traffic in a construction zone at the intersection.

When the bus drove across State Road 22, troopers say a Dodge pickup truck was heading eastbound towards County Road 400 East and ended up colliding with the school bus on its driver’s side, causing the bus to hit Esparza.

Indiana State Police and deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash. ISP confirmed through the Howard County Coroner’s Office that Esparza died at the scene.

The bus driver from the Northwestern School Corporation was treated for minor injuries. The eight children who were on board the bus were not injured.

ISP is investigating the crash.

The school district issued the following statement on the crash:

“Northwestern School Corporation is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our school buses was involved in a tragic accident this afternoon involving a pedestrian. Emergency personnel and law enforcement responded immediately to the scene, and we have been informed that the pedestrian did not survive. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life in this heartbreaking incident.

While there were students on the bus at the time of the accident, we are thankful that none of the students or the bus driver sustained serious injuries. We also recognize that this event is extremely emotionally distressing for all those involved. Counseling and support services are being made available for those students and staff members affected.

Northwestern School Corporation is fully cooperating with law enforcement and emergency responders as they continue to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident. Out of respect for the family and to protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.

We ask the community to keep everyone affected by this tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

