Indianapolis Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader to Miss Rest of Season

Published on October 6, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Ronald Martinez

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, with the news first reported by former Colts punter Pat McAfee.

Shrader, who led the NFL in made field goals, was injured when Raiders safety Tristin McCollum collided with him during an extra point attempt. McCollum was penalized for roughing the kicker, and Shrader had to be helped off the field after grabbing his right knee in pain.

Shrader was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

In the month of September, Shrader converted 13-of-14 field goals and 12 extra points for 51 total points. He currently leads the NFL in field goals made and total points. Shrader’s 51 points are the most by a Colts player in the first four weeks of a season in franchise history.

