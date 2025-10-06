Bayh Pledges to “Fix a Corrupt Office” in Secretary of State Bid

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Beau Bayh, a U.S. Marine Corps captain and member of Indiana’s well-known Bayh political family, has officially entered the race for Indiana Secretary of State as a Democrat.

Bayh, the grandson of former Senator Birch Bayh and son of former Governor Evan Bayh, announced his candidacy on Monday. He will face Republican incumbent Diego Morales, who began his reelection campaign in May, saying at the time there was “still so much more to do.”

In a campaign release, Bayh described himself as a seventh-generation Hoosier who has worked as a law clerk in Bloomington and now practices law in Indianapolis.

“I’m running for Secretary of State to fix a corrupt office, and to take on a broken political system that doesn’t serve us,” Bayh said. “Right now, the Secretary of State’s office shows exactly what’s gone wrong. Instead of serving Hoosiers, that office has been used to cut backroom deals, with our tax dollars funding perks for politicians and their insider friends. Hoosiers work hard for our money, and it’s being wasted. There’s no accountability. We deserve a Secretary of State who works for the people.”

If elected, Bayh said his priorities would include ensuring accountability for taxpayer dollars by exposing corruption and waste, fighting excessive taxes that burden working families, overseeing “fair and secure elections,” and supporting small businesses that create jobs across Indiana.

The election for Indiana Secretary of State will take place in 2026.