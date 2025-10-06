Listen Live
Local

The Harvest Moon Rises Tonight: First Supermoon of 2025 Bright...

The Harvest Moon Rises Tonight: First Supermoon of 2025 Brightens October’s Sky

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Harvest Supermoon Rises Over Beckford's Tower
Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

The Harvest Moon Rises Tonight: First Supermoon of 2025 Brightens October’s Sky

Stargazers, get ready!

Tonight, the Harvest Moon will light up the night sky, marking the first supermoon of 2025.

This celestial event, occurring closest to the autumnal equinox, has long been celebrated for its bright glow that once helped farmers complete their harvests.

The moon will reach its fullest phase at 11:48 PM ET, offering a stunning display for skywatchers.

As a supermoon, it will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual, thanks to its proximity to Earth during its orbit.

While the size difference may be subtle to the naked eye, the Harvest Moon’s brilliance is sure to captivate.

Here is a timelapse of a Supermoon from 2016:

This year’s Harvest Moon is particularly special, as it kicks off a series of three consecutive supermoons.

It also coincides with NASA’s preparations for the Artemis II mission, which will send astronauts around the moon early next year.

RELATED | Totality 2024: Memories of the Total Solar Eclipse From Monument Circle

For those unable to catch the moon at its peak tonight, don’t worry—it will remain nearly full and just as mesmerizing on Tuesday evening.

Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or simply enjoy gazing at the night sky, this is a must-see event.

So, grab a blanket, find a clear view of the horizon, and enjoy the beauty of the Harvest Moon as it ushers in the fall season with its luminous glow.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close