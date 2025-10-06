Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

The Harvest Moon Rises Tonight: First Supermoon of 2025 Brightens October’s Sky

Stargazers, get ready!

Tonight, the Harvest Moon will light up the night sky, marking the first supermoon of 2025.

This celestial event, occurring closest to the autumnal equinox, has long been celebrated for its bright glow that once helped farmers complete their harvests.

The moon will reach its fullest phase at 11:48 PM ET, offering a stunning display for skywatchers.

As a supermoon, it will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual, thanks to its proximity to Earth during its orbit.

While the size difference may be subtle to the naked eye, the Harvest Moon’s brilliance is sure to captivate.

Here is a timelapse of a Supermoon from 2016:

This year’s Harvest Moon is particularly special, as it kicks off a series of three consecutive supermoons.

It also coincides with NASA’s preparations for the Artemis II mission, which will send astronauts around the moon early next year.

For those unable to catch the moon at its peak tonight, don’t worry—it will remain nearly full and just as mesmerizing on Tuesday evening.

Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or simply enjoy gazing at the night sky, this is a must-see event.

So, grab a blanket, find a clear view of the horizon, and enjoy the beauty of the Harvest Moon as it ushers in the fall season with its luminous glow.