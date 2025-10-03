Diddy Sentenced to Four Years in Prison on Prostitution Charges

Source: Logan Fazio / Getty

NEW YORK, NY. — Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to just over four years in prison.

Combs was found guilty on two prostitution-related charges in July.

Prosecutors called for Combs to get at least eleven years in prison while defense lawyers said the maximum should be 14 months, which is the amount of time served he will be credited with. He was acquitted of the top racketeering and prostitution counts.

Diddy is also being fined a half-million dollars and will be on supervised release for five years once he leaves prison.