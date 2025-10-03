Source: Lawrence Police Department / Lawrence Police Department

Indianapolis Makes National News For All The Wrong Reasons. Will it take another Iryna Zarutska incident to force change? Enough of with the statements, it’s time for action, or it’s time for some to resign.

Tony Katz:

Being out. Yesterday, a story made it to the airwaves of Indianapolis and made it to airwaves across the country.

This is the story of our unwillingness in Indianapolis to have nice things. A man arrested 99 times, now arrested for an attempted murder and a stabbing that happened right here in Indianapolis. Arrested 99 times, as reported it’s now national news. Arrested for attempted murder. He’s a 41-year-old. The question is what kind of system do we think we have where this can take place? What kind of system do we think we have that’s working. By the way, the national media is quoting WIBC in the story that’s what’s happening, a town hall, and a host of others, quotes from Rick Snyder, him appearing on The Hammer Nagel Show, all of it.

Does Ryan Mears think he’s doing a good job? You want to defend this, or do you just want to resign already? Does Joe Hogsett think he’s doing a good job?

Does Dan Parker, the deputy thug of Indianapolis. You think you’re doing a good job. What is this? Thank goodness, you’re here to fight data centers City County Council because lord forbid, we address this issue, this violent story. Oh, we can’t talk about violence?

That’s bigoted. Ali Brown, Vop Osili tired of children running our city? Oh yeah, Tony, you don’t live in Indianapolis. It’s not your city. I disagree. I’m tired of children running any city. What is this? What exactly are you trying to accomplish here? What exactly is the story here? Don’t you know that this is wrong? Don’t you know that this is beneath us? No, you don’t Vop Osili, Ali Brown, any defund of the policers out there. This is what you’re gonna get. How bad does it have to get? Exactly? How Charlotte do we have to go? Did we have to wait for this guy to kill Iryna Zarutska, the Iryna Zarutska of Indianapolis in order for anybody to say, hey, maybe we’ve got a problem here. 99 times? What are we doing? And why do we keep doing it? And why do you vote for it? Indianapolis? You voted for Joe Hogsett for a third term because he was going to protect your abortion rights. What the hell is wrong with you, Joe Hogsett, has done nothing except embarrass himself in public and let the violence continue.

But that’s why you voted for him. You bought into that from the Democratic Party. Do any IMPD officers still want to tell us how safe we are and how crime is going down? Because it seems IMPD. Somebody arrested 99 times and still out on the streets should have you pretty frustrated, pretty disgusted. I only hope that’s the case. I only hope that you are disgusted by what it is that you’re seeing here.

