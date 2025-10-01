Listen Live
Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

But IMPD says violence is down. How can that make Hoosiers feel Indianapolis is a great safe place?

Published on October 1, 2025

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Source: Press Conference 7/5/25. / WISH

Tony Katz:  

It’s a radical thing to tell the people of central Indiana that Indianapolis is safe, that everything is fine, and that crime is going down. It’s radical because it says if you do not see, or they do not see, or anybody would say that would not see what it is we see, another shooting has taken place. We know it was a violent weekend. We seem to be saying violent weekend a lot lately. Bailey has talked about perception versus reality in terms of crime numbers. When people are looking at this, they’re not thinking about crime numbers. They’re just seeing the yellow tape, the forensics van, the children in the back of the man in the back of the car. They’re looking at the real totality of these crimes. What can you say to people who say, well, whatever the Chief says, we still think crime is up.

