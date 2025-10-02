Caitlin Clark: “This is the Most Important Moment in WNBA History”

Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Fever guard spoke about her health and the state of the WNBA in her exit interview Thursday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The current WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), established in January 2020, is set to last until October 31, 2025, and is currently under negotiation as players seek improved salaries and benefits. Napheesa Collier, vice president on the Women’s National Basketball Players Association executive committee, said earlier this week that she has not had a positive experience lately with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert.

“I asked Cathy how she planned to fix the fact that Caitlin (Clark), Angel (Reese), and Paige (Bueckers), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court. Without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,” said Collier.

Collier said the WNBA is becoming too much about control and power.

“She (Englebert) also told me that the players should be on their knees thanking me for the media rights deal that I got them. That’s the mentality driving our league from the top,” said Collier.

On Thursday, Clark reacted to that and called all of Collier’s comments “valid”.

“We need great leadership at this time across all levels. This is straight up the most important in this league’s history. The league has been around for 25+ years and this is a moment we have to capitalize on,” said Clark.

Clark said she has not heard from Englebert at all since Collier’s comments were made. She also said Thursday that she had not heard that story prior to Collier’s press conference.

“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA,” Engelbert said in a statement following Collier’s comments. “Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

No official WNBA business will happen without a new CBA or an extension of the old CBA — that includes an expansion draft for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, which is slated for December, or any form of free agency, which is supposed to start in January 2026. It could even turn into a work stoppage if the two sides cannot agree before the slated beginning of the season in May 2026.

Clark battled groin and ankle injuries throughout the 2025 season causing her to only play in 13 games.

“I’ve just tried to stay positive, but I think I’m in a really good spot now,” said Clark. She also went on to say rehabbing through injury is even harder to do than normal workouts.

The season ended for the Fever on Tuesday night when they lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Aces 107-98.

Despite having five players with season-ending injuries, the Fever clinched a playoff spot in the postseason for the second consecutive season on September 7.