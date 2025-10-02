Listen Live
Spirit Halloween Opening 2 Christmas Stores in Indiana

Published on October 2, 2025

Scary clown Zombie in a shop Halloween Costume Store
Source: kipgodi / Getty

Spirit Halloween Dresses Up for December — Meet “Spirit Christmas”

The company is expanding its holiday ambitions with Spirit Christmas, a pop-up concept rolling out this November.

From Spooky to Festive: 30 new Spirit Christmas shops are planned across 13 states, largely in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.

Why This Makes Sense: Spirit Halloween’s business model already revolves around transforming vacant retail spaces into high-impact, short-term stores.  That model is naturally suited to seasonal shifts — once October ends, the costume racks come down and winter wonderlands can take their place.

Locations: 2 are planned for Indiana: Ft. Wayne and Merrillville. Click here to see the full list of 30 stores.

