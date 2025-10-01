Listen Live
Will This Be The Shutdown Of All Shutdowns?

If Trump presses forward with federal workforce layoffs, the Democrats will start to squirm because their base is certainly not going to want to be on the receiving end of pink slips

Published on October 1, 2025

Former President Donald Trump Attends Alfred E. Smith Dinner In New York
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Tony Kinnett:   

Going over to Rob Bluey, President the Daily Signal, who is, believe it or not, one of the guys who is most at home amidst the chaos in Congress. Rob, thanks for coming back from New York to a city just bristling with cooperation and friendship.

Rob Bluey:

Yeah, that’s right. I think it was just last night, Tony that you had the latest fireworks between Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump, and I expect we’re going to see more of that between now and election day. But now New York was like it always is. It’s good to get in and good to get out quickly.

Boy, that’s the truth. So right into this latest congressional speculation on shutdown nonsense, everyone’s talking about the odds as to whether or not there’s going to be the shutdown of shutdowns, and what that comes down to the question I have is how long do you think that a possible shutdown would last?

