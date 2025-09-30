Governor Urges Vigilance as Cyber Safety Month Kicks Off

Source: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Mike Braun today praised the Indiana State Police for their “exceptional work” in protecting children through Operation Guardian Angel, an initiative that has led to dozens of arrests and the rescue of vulnerable Hoosier kids.

The announcement comes as October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month begins, prompting the Governor to issue a strong call for parental vigilance against online predators.

“Nothing is more important than keeping Hoosier kids safe,” Governor Braun said. “I want to commend the Indiana State Police for their exceptional work on Operation Guardian Angel, bringing Indiana children to safety and those who harm them to justice.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Operation Guardian Angel Results

Operation Guardian Angel, an initiative of the Indiana Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, began in August to intensify proactive investigations, including undercover chat operations.

Since its launch, the operation has successfully:

Rescued 14 Indiana children from ongoing hands-on sexual abuse.

Resulted in 48 total arrests, including 14 identified as hands-on offenders.

Identified dozens more children who were at risk of abuse.

These efforts are supported by the ICAC’s year-round work, which investigates hundreds of cases and evaluates thousands of tips annually. Separately, an investigation concluding last week led to the arrest of a Peru, Indiana, man on felony charges related to possession of child sex abuse material.

A Call for Parental Defense

In addition to law enforcement efforts, ICAC focuses heavily on prevention and outreach. Governor Braun emphasized the critical role parents play in online safety.

“There are predators online who want to take advantage of kids and parents are the best defense,” Governor Braun said. “Monitor your children’s online activity, set boundaries and know the warning signs.”

The ICAC website provides parents with resources and tips for safe social media practices, setting parental controls, and reporting abuse.