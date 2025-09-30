Listen Live
Local

Governor Urges Vigilance as Cyber Safety Month Kicks Off

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun
Source: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Mike Braun today praised the Indiana State Police for their “exceptional work” in protecting children through Operation Guardian Angel, an initiative that has led to dozens of arrests and the rescue of vulnerable Hoosier kids.

The announcement comes as October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month begins, prompting the Governor to issue a strong call for parental vigilance against online predators.

“Nothing is more important than keeping Hoosier kids safe,” Governor Braun said. “I want to commend the Indiana State Police for their exceptional work on Operation Guardian Angel, bringing Indiana children to safety and those who harm them to justice.”

Operation Guardian Angel Results
Operation Guardian Angel, an initiative of the Indiana Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, began in August to intensify proactive investigations, including undercover chat operations.

Since its launch, the operation has successfully:

Rescued 14 Indiana children from ongoing hands-on sexual abuse.

Resulted in 48 total arrests, including 14 identified as hands-on offenders.

Identified dozens more children who were at risk of abuse.

These efforts are supported by the ICAC’s year-round work, which investigates hundreds of cases and evaluates thousands of tips annually. Separately, an investigation concluding last week led to the arrest of a Peru, Indiana, man on felony charges related to possession of child sex abuse material.

A Call for Parental Defense
In addition to law enforcement efforts, ICAC focuses heavily on prevention and outreach. Governor Braun emphasized the critical role parents play in online safety.

“There are predators online who want to take advantage of kids and parents are the best defense,” Governor Braun said. “Monitor your children’s online activity, set boundaries and know the warning signs.”

The ICAC website provides parents with resources and tips for safe social media practices, setting parental controls, and reporting abuse.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close